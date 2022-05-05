print-icon
NYT Slammed Over Stealth-Edited, Race-Baiting Musk Smear

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, May 05, 2022 - 08:40 PM

The New York Times has come under fire for an absurd hit-piece on Elon Musk which suggests that because he "grew up in a bubble of white privilege" in South Africa, he's just fine with racist or other 'toxic' content on Twitter, which they frame as 'unchecked speech.'

After the 'paper of record' began catching flack for their race-baiting smear (and perhaps after a call from Musk's legal team), they stealth-edited the article to add distance and suggest that musk may or may not have been influenced by South Africa's history (but either way he's a white guy who grew up in South Africa 'so make of that what you will').

The Wall Street Journal's Elliot Kaufman slammed the Times, tweeting "It’s official, apartheid South Africa suffered from too much free speech."

Kaufman wasn't the only one...

And once again a formerly respected mainstream outlet beclowns itself in an effort to attack an ideological opponent.

