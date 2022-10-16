Obama Calls Democrats 'Buzzkills' Who Make People 'Walk On Eggshells'

Former President Barack Obama slammed Democrats in a recent podcast, calling them "buzzkills" whose identity politics and cancel culture rhetoric force people to "walk on eggshells."

Speaking with four of his former employees on the Pod Save America podcast, the former prez said that his fellow Democrats need to tone it down and understand that everyone makes mistakes, the Daily Mail reports.

"Sometimes Democrats are [buzzkills]. Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes," he said, adding that Democrats should learn from he felt were his mistakes as president.

"I used to get into trouble whenever, as you guys know well, whenever I got a little too professorial and, you know, started … when I was behind the podium as opposed to when I was in a crowd, there were times where I’d get, you know, sound like I was giving a bunch of policy gobbledygook." 17.45

"That’s not how people think about these issues. They think about them in terms of the life I’m leading day to day. How does politics, how is it even relevant to the things that I care the most deeply about?" Obama continued.

Pod Save America is hosted by former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor. The former president will spend the last few weeks leading into the midterms stumping for some of those Democrats, including Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock in Georgia, as well as Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers in Wisconsin. Obama makes his first stop in Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is taking on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on November 8. She lost a close race to him in 2018. As in 2020, Georgia may also once again decide which party controls the Senate. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, a football star making his first bid for public office. -Daily Mail

While stumping for Democrats, Obama is expected to highlight the party's 'accomplishments' - while also raising the alarm over MAGA Republicans.

"The thing that I think sometimes we seem to make a mistake on is his behavior can be so outrageous," Obama said about Trump. "And now, folks who try to copy him and his outrageous behaviors, get a lot of attention. And so we join that game."

What's his advice? Democrats need to stop with the character assassination.

"We spend enormous amounts of time and energy and resources pointing out the latest crazy thing he said, or how rude or mean some of these Republican candidates behaved," he said. "That's probably not something that in the minds of most voters overrides their basic interests — Can I pay the rent? What are gas prices? How am I dealing with childcare?"