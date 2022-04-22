Obama, Clinton Rail Against Free Speech Under Guise Of Fighting 'Misinformation'

Over the last 24 hours, former President Barack Obama and twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton have come out against free speech - calling for big tech to go further to censor views they disagree with.

On Thursday, Obama told an audience at Stanford University that tech companies are "turbo-charging some of humanity’s worst impulses," adding "One of the biggest reasons for the weakening of democracy is the profound change that’s taken place in how we communicate and consume information."

He then said that people are 'dying because of disinformation.'

Obama goes on psychotic rant, claims people are dying because of “misinformation”. pic.twitter.com/uHBeKpT7rI — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 21, 2022

Obama's 'misinformation' shtick was largely a repeat of a speech he gave two weeks ago in Chicago, when he claimed "You have to fight to provide people [with] the information they need to be free and self-governing." In other words, government-approved narratives.

As The Federalist noted, however, Obama "Spied on the Donald Trump campaign with a secret court warrant backed by the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded Christopher Steele dossier which, in an ironic twist, was the product of Russian disinformation. Democrats used this disinformation to repeatedly smear President Trump and undermine the integrity of the 2016 election."

Hillary Clinton joined the fray on Thursday, tweeting "For too long, tech platforms have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability," and called on "our transatlantic allies to push the Digital Services Act," aimed at regulating online platforms.

Of course, Hillary Clinton funded the Russian disinfo dossier that Obama's administration used against Trump, and the former British spy that was paid to fabricate it pushed it to major news outlets which peddled the misinformation as long as they could squeeze blood from that stone.

What was that about misinformation, Hillary?