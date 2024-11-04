Obama Recycles "Very Fine People" Narrative Despite the Fact That It's A Proven Hoax

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Barack Obama recycled the “very fine people” narrative yet again, despite the fact that it’s a proven hoax.

Obama made the comments during a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Maybe you’re Muslim-American or you’re Jewish-American and you’re furious about the ongoing bloodshed in the Middle East and worried about the rise of anti-semitism,” said Obama.

“Why would you place your faith in someone who instituted a so-called Muslim ban,” he added (another hoax given that it wasn’t a ‘Muslim ban’ – it only covered 8 per cent of the global Muslim population and focused on countries that were a high security risk to the United States).

Barack Obama is using the "very fine people" hoax in an attempt to appeal to Jewish Voters



Obama is smart and this is so thoroughly debunked that the only reasonable conclusion



is that he’s deliberately lying



pic.twitter.com/9iGwIPnzBX — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) November 3, 2024

Obama went on to assert that Trump “said that there were very fine people on both sides of the white supremacist rally.”

The Harris campaign also amplified this narrative back in August with a post on X via her official campaign account.

Democrats have been circulating this talking point for 7 years despite it being a known fabrication which was even acknowledged by left-wing Snopes.

Trump made the comments in response to the Unite the Right rally in August 2017, which was focused around the removal of a Confederate statue.

“Trump did say there were “very fine people on both sides,” referring to the protesters and the counterprotesters,” reported Snopes.

Even Snopes says this is false. Trump never called them "very fine people."

“He said in the same statement he wasn’t talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, who he said should be “condemned totally.”

The “condemned totally” part of Trump’s remarks was cut out of the clip posted by the Harris campaign.

The Associated Press also admitted the hoax, noting that Trump, “Wasn’t talking about the Neo-Nazis and white nationalists in attendance.”

This is just the latest hoax that Democrats have attempted to reinvigorate over the course of the campaign.

They previously asserted that Trump said there would be a physical “bloodbath” in America if he didn’t win the election when Trump was in fact talking about the auto industry in the context of the economy.

Harris and her legacy media campaign surrogates also claimed that Trump threatened to execute Liz Cheney when in reality he was talking about making chickenhawks fight their own wars.

