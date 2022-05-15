Oh, Kamala!

Presented with no comment... aside from to note that the word "together" must have tested well in Democrats' focus-groups...

KAMALA: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together...We will work together" pic.twitter.com/AblARhoSQj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2022

2024 is going to be so fun!