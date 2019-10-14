Veritas Strikes Again: Exposes CNN's 'Anti-Trump Crusade', Zucker's 'Personal Vendetta' Against Trump

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 13:10

Undercover whistleblower organization Project Veritas has done it again - after CNN insider Cary Poarch secretly recorded his colleagues. Poarch reveals CEO Jeff Zucker's "personal vendetta" against President Trump, including orders to focus on impeachment, as well as a mandate that employees cut ties to Republican lawmakers, including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Jeff Zucker, whistleblower Cary Poarch

Via Project Veritas:

A brave CNN insider came to Project Veritas to expose anti-Trump bias at the cable giant. Cary Poarch, who works at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau, tells Project Veritas “I decided to wear a hidden camera…to expose the bias running rampant” at the network. Poarch documented CNN’s bias for months; recording undercover footage of numerous long-term employees, some of which talk about Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump agenda.

Zucker details his expectations for CNN’s coverage and very matter-of-factly states “impeachment is the story.”

Some highlights: 

  • Nick Neville, CNN Media Coordinator: “Jeff Zucker…has a Personal Vendetta Against Trump,” “…Then You Get on the 9AM Call and the Big Boss, Jeff Zucker, F**king Tells What to Do
  • Zucker to Staffers: “Impeachment is the Story,” Ignore Other Stories
  • Zucker Emphatically States Fox News is “Beyond Destructive for America”
  • Neville: It’s About ‘Ratings,’ “…It’s, Like, They Pulled Names Out of a Hat and It’s Like We’re Watching the Gameshow Network”
  • CNN Floor Manager Mike Brevna: “It’s the Trump Network, Dog…They Sold Themselves to The Devil
  • Top Network Executive David Chalian Says Republicans are ‘Delusional, Defiant, or Silent’ With Regards to Trump’s Impeachment Story
  • CNN Floor Director Hiram Gonzalez: “…We Created This Monster…Media Created the Trump Monster”

Watch:

Leading up to today's release, O'Keefe noted that insider is still at CNN and 'overheard' CEO Jeff Zucker talking about the upcoming Veritas sting. 

This is far from the first time O'Keefe and crew have infiltrated CNN. In 2017, a producer was caught on tape admitting that the Trump-Russia story was nothing more than a ratings grab by Jeff Zucker, and the narrative is "mostly bullshit."

During the same series of releases, CNN host Van Jones called the Russia story a "big nothing burger.

As always, President Trump sought to capitalize: 

