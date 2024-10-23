"Once You Know, You Cannot Unknow": Whistleblower Reveals Fed-Funded Industrial-Sized Staffing Firm Shipping Migrant Kids Around US

A contract specialist from the General Services Administration (GSA) spoke with investigative reporter James O'Keefe about the federal government awarding a massive contract to an industrial-sized staffing agency to transport unaccompanied migrant kids across the country.

"My line in the sand moment was when I found out that GSA had awarded a contract to a company to transport unaccompanied minors," GSA Senior Contract Specialist Clarissa Rippee told O'Keefe in a sitdown interview shared on X.

Source: James O'Keefe

Rippee explained GSA, on behalf of the federal government, awarded MVM, a private security contractor with ties to the CIA, NSA, FBI, and Homeland Security, with a massive $347 million contract for the transportation services of unaccompanied minors across the United States.

Source: James O'Keefe

She said the contract made her feel "like someone kicked me in the gut."

Rippee described the federal gov't treated unaccompanied migrant children like "commodities... like potato chips on a truck." She noted this MVM contract highlights the "big money business" in the migrant crisis.

"Once you know, you cannot unknow," Rippee stated, warning that the horrifying conditions she witnessed inspired her to speak out: "It's about the children, and it's my duty now to speak up."

BREAKING: Federal Government Whistleblower Exposes $347M Contract for Transporting Unaccompanied Minors - "What You Know, You Cannot Unknow,"



"My line in the sand moment was when I found out that GSA had awarded a contract to a company to transport unaccompanied minors,” shared… pic.twitter.com/FVvMJg7kmK — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 22, 2024

At the core of this taxpayer-funded invasion machine of new future Democratic voters are staffing agencies, the same ones that profited off the endless wars in the Middle East, retooled their business models from assisting the federal gov't in foreign wars to providing domestic services to support the migrant invasion.

Areas where migrants were dumped in 2023.

These staffing firms have been awarded big contracts to provide private security, transportation, and many other services to ensure the smooth operation of the invasion domestically.

Earlier this month, Real America's Voice host Ben Bergquam posted on X, "More breaking footage of the Democrats harboring illegals in Chicago. Now using unmarked brand new hotels like this Holiday Inn at [XXXXXXX] to disguise Kamala and Biden's illegal invasion operations."

Bergquam's video of the Holiday Inn filled-migrant hotel in the Chicago metro area is very intriguing. First, the security guards appear to be sourced from staffing firm GardaWorld.

More breaking footage of the Democrats harboring illegals in Chicago. Now using unmarked brand new hotels like this Holiday Inn at 7353 South Cicero to disguise Kamala and Biden’s illegal invasion operations.



Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice… pic.twitter.com/za2WBO1k9R — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 2, 2024

Last month, Muckraker's Anthony Rubin dropped a bombshell in a report titled "Finding The Feds' Missing Children | CHILD TRAFFICKING IN AMERICA."

He provided intel that MVM was caught moving unaccompanied migrant children around the country.

We Found the Biden-Harris Administration's Missing Children | FIRST-HAND TESTIMONIES FROM CHILDREN WHO WERE TRAFFICKED IN AMERICA



We tracked down some of the 320,000 illegal alien children lost by the Biden-Harris administration.



During the course of our investigation, we… pic.twitter.com/VO3XaOIe0o — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) September 25, 2024

In 2012, the head of GardaWorld told Reuters that Middle East conflicts had kept the staffing firm "busier than ever and has never been greater," adding, "I don't want to say it's a gold rush, but business is very good."

The American people need to understand the same industrial-sized staffing firms that profited off the Deep State's endless wars in the Middle East are profiting off the Biden-Harris migrant invasion - a government-created crisis.

Taxpayers funded the migrant invasion chaos.