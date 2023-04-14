"An Opening Salvo": House GOP Circulates Debt Limit 'Framework' -- Here's What's In It

With two weeks of recess under their belts, House Republicans plan to return next week with a framework of proposals for the upcoming debt ceiling debate, according to Politico, citing a 'list widely circulating' of 'the most popular ideas that have emerged through two months of rank-and-file "listening sessions" with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and so-called "five families" talks with Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA).

Politico made clear that the list is "NOT the GOP's official demands," according to six GOP sources close to leadership.

According to several Republicans, the talks have been less about specific goals and more about unifying the GOP against the Democrats.

"This is just an opening salvo," said one House Republican close to the discussions, who added that no one is whispering anything just yet - aside from the circulating list of 10 "likely" asks.

According to Politico, the list includes across-the-board spending cuts, a GOP energy bill, COVID clawbacks and more:

— A one year extension of the debt limit, punting the fight until summer of 2024. Some Republicans said they’re unsure this can get support across the conference, but we’re told there’s one big reason it was included: It would put Republicans on the record raising the debt limit by about $2 trillion — as opposed to the $4 trillion figure required to punt the whole shebang until after the 2024 election. (They could alternatively suspend it, letting them sidestep voting for a hard number, for one year.) — If you’ve been following our reporting, some of the details won’t surprise you: Republicans plan to pitch work requirements and attach at least some parts of a sweeping energy bill that includes long-sought permitting reform to any debt proposal. The GOP is also floating a crackdown on regulatory power, the “REINS Act,” which we’ve been hearing about for awhile. — Cutbacks to non-defense spending to FY22 levels, with a 1 percent uptick each year after that. But others in the GOP conference are agitating for caps on defense spending, too, creating another thorny issue. We’re told there are many options under discussion for the topline — but all would be some kind of cut.

Meanwhile, an item which didn't make it onto the framework list is a push from the House Freedom Caucus for an $80 billion clawback of the IRS tax enforcement included in the Democrats' tax, climate and health bill from last year. Also not included were border policies pushed by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and others.