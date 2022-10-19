"Operation Lone Star" In Texas Seizes Enough Fentanyl To Kill Every American

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" has deployed thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers across the border this year despite the lack of effort from the Biden administration. In doing so, Texas has seized enough fentanyl to kill every American.

"In the past year, Texas law enforcement alone has seized over 342 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States," according to Abbott's office.

The announcement comes after Raul Ortiz, The Head of The US Border Patrol, testified under oath that the White House's border strategy of "no consequences" for illegal immigrants had caused one of the most significant border "crises" in years.

Since President Biden entered office, around 5 million illegal immigrants have crossed onto US soil -- that's almost equivalent to the entire population of Ireland. The crisis unfolded after Biden rolled back Trump-era policies.

FAIR President Dan Stein recently warned: "The endless flow of illegal aliens and the incursion of lethal narcotics pouring across our border will not end until this administration demonstrates a willingness to enforce our laws." FAIR is one of the largest immigration reform groups in the country.

The consequence of migrants and drugs flowing over the border has also led to a surge in fentanyl hitting American streets, triggering a tidal wave of overdose deaths.

"Fentanyl remains the single deadliest drug threat our state and nation has ever encountered, killing four Texans every day. "Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, with Mexican drug cartels strategically manufacturing and distributing the drug disguised as painkillers, stimulants, anti-anxiety drugs, and even candy," Abbott said in a statement on Monday.

Under the Biden administration, teen overdose deaths have never been higher due to synthetic opiates. Last year, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses.

