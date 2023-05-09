Our Leaders "Are Making Suicidal Decisions" - Snyder Warns Doom-Loop Will Cause Societal Meltdown

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Journalist and popular author Michael Snyder says his new book “End Times” is revealing just what he predicted. The bad news is it’s going to get worse, much worse. Let’s begin with the banking crisis that is really just getting started. Snyder reminds us what Jesus warned about End Times in Matthew 24:21 when He said, “For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.”

Michael explains, “We are talking about this in terms of a banking crisis, but I believe we are very close to literally a banking apocalypse where we could see dozens and, ultimately, hundreds of banks fail here in the United States..."

"Basically, at this point, we’ve got hundreds of banks that are essentially insolvent. They are walking zombies. One recent study said there are about 186 banks on the verge of failure. So, we are going to see a lot more banks fail. If you look at the banks that have already failed in 2023, (SVB, Signature and First Republic) it is greater than all 25 banks that failed in 2008 combined. So, already, the banking crisis of 2023 is worse than the banking crisis in 2008. But, here’s the kicker, we’re only one third of the way through the year.”

Snyder is predicting credit drying up, and after that, the economy will dry up too. When the economy fails, the jobs will be cut, and layoffs will begin in a big way. The layoffs have already started, and Snyder points out,

“Less people show up to retailers, less people show up at your business and there is less money to buy stuff. That ultimately means recession. This is not going to happen overnight, but this is a process and a cycle. This is a doom loop we have entered in which credit conditions are going to get tighter and tighter and tighter. . . . In the first three months of this year, the number of layoffs were much higher than for the same period last year. We have seen tremendous layoffs, and it has accelerated in the month of April.”

Snyder says the economy is going to next fall into depression and then society will start failing. Snyder predicts, “There are suicidal decisions our leaders are making, and we are looking at the end of America in hundreds of different ways..."

" This is insane and lunacy. Joe Biden is the worst President that we have ever had... Short term, we are going into a recession and a credit crunch, and there is going to be more civil unrest. Those are short term things. Mid-term, we are going to have an economic depression in America and around the world. We are going to have famine and pestilences... Long term, we have a total global meltdown as all these elements of End Times come together in a perfect storm. We have war and not just war, but nuclear war... Ultimately, where we are heading is a total societal meltdown.”

In closing, Snyder says, “I believe this is going to be the worst of times, but also the best of times. When the darkness is the greatest, the light is needed the most. The best time for the people of God and people who love the truth is ahead of us. We are going to be able to do so much good and point people to the truth. We are going to point people back to God, and we are going to see this great awakening.”

