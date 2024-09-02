"An Outlaw": Brazil's Full Supreme Court Upholds 'Darth Vader' Ban On Elon Musk's X

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court on Monday ruled to uphold a countrywide ban as well as fines on Elon Musk’s X social media platform amid a high profile spat between the billionaire and the court.

X CEO Elon Musk during the UK Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, in central England, on Nov. 1, 2023. Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

Of a five-member panel of the country’s’ high court, three judges formed a majority to upheld Justice Alexandre de Moraes’s previous ruling to shut down the platform for not complying with local regulations.

Justices Flavio Dino and Cristiano Zanin sided with de Moraes, forming a majority before Justices Luiz Fux and Carmen Lucia had cast their votes. Moraes and Musk have been locked in a monthslong feud after X was required to block accounts implicated in investigations of alleged spreading of distorted news and what court officials said is hate speech.

“It is not possible for a company to operate in the territory of a country and intend to impose its vision on which rules should be valid or applied,” Dino said in joining with de Moraes. “A party that intentionally fails to comply with court decisions appears to consider itself above the rule of law. And so it can turn into an outlaw.”

X was taken down in Brazil, one of its largest markets, in the early hours of Saturday following a decision by de Moraes, after the platform missed a court-imposed deadline to name a legal representative in Brazil as required by local law.

In a shutdown order last week, de Moraes wrote that X has to be shut down until the firm complies with the order and set a daily fine of $8,900 for individuals or firms who attempt to circumvent the ban by using a VPN, also known as a virtual private network, or through another way.

Over the weekend, Musk fired off multiple X posts that criticized de Moraes, with one saying that “he should be impeached for violating his oath of office” and that his “actions are against the will of the Brazilian people he is supposed to represent.”

Some critics, including a professor of political science at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, said they believe the ban and fines are overboard.

“I used VPNs a lot in authoritarian countries like China to continue accessing news sites and social media. It never occurred to me that this type of tool would be banned in Brazil. It’s dystopian,” professor Maurício Santoro wrote on X before the ban went into effect.

The Brazilian Bar Association said on Friday in a statement that it would request the Supreme Court review the fines imposed on all citizens using VPNs or other means to access X without due process. The association argued that sanctions should never be imposed summarily before ensuring an adversarial process and the right to a full defense.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has issued public statements to support de Moraes’s decision to block the social media company, as has Supreme Court Chief Justice Luis Roberto Barroso.

“I have already said publicly, and I repeat, that a company that refuses to present a legal representative in Brazil is not able to operate in Brazil,” Barroso told the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published on Sunday, according to a translation of his comments. “But I will still evaluate the specific case, if it is brought to the panel, and any appeals, always considering all the arguments.”

The ban officially went into effect on Saturday. An Epoch Times reporter based in the United States who attempted to access X through a VPN could not reach the site.

Brazil is one of the biggest markets for X, according to the Oosga research company, with tens of millions of users.

Some X users based in Brazil indicated on similar social media platforms such as BlueSky and Threads that they were migrating there in the meantime. The CEO of BlueSky, which was cofounded by Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, wrote in a post over the weekend that traffic has risen.

“At peak traffic over these past few days, we’ve had 20x the usual load on our infrastructure!” Bluesky CEO Jay Graber wrote on the platform Sunday, adding that there might be “slow loading times” ahead.

She also delivered a separate message in Portuguese, ostensibly to the rash of Brazilian users that joined in recent days, about how the website works.

Reuters contributed to this report.