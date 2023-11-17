Outrage Ensues After No Charges Likely In Biden Classified Document Scandal

Of course...

Following a 'thorough investigation,' special counsel Robert Hur is unlikely to charge anyone in connection to President Joe Biden's classified document scandal, according to multiple reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

Hur's report is expected to sharply criticize Biden and his aides for their handling of classified documents - the standard treatment for the protected establishment class whose name doesn't end in Trump.

This outcome raises obvious questions DOJ sham investigations - for if a Special Counsel's probe into potential mishandling of sensitive national documents results only in criticism and no legal repercussions, what message does it send about accountability at the highest levels of government?

Hur's investigation, which began in January following his appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has spanned nearly a year. It has involved interviews with around 100 Biden aides, including the President's embattled son, Hunter Biden, who himself faces unrelated legal troubles following an indictment on federal gun charges. Biden himself was interviewed last month.

"The president has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur," reads the statement from the White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams (the guy who lied and had a meltdown over Hunter Biden's $260K in Chinese wires).

Of note, Hunter Biden listed Joe's Wilmington, Delaware home - where a bunch of classified documents were found, as his address when he received above mentioned Chinese wires, due to the Biden family's dealings with CCP-linked businessmen.

As Jonathan Turley noted last month;

The most glaring problem is that, after they were removed at the end of his term as vice president, the documents were repeatedly moved and divided up. Some were found in the Penn Center office used by Biden in Washington, D.C. Others were found in his garage and reportedly in his library. Biden made clear from the beginning that he expected the investigation to be perfunctory and brief. He publicly declared that he has “no regrets” over his own conduct and told the public that the documents investigation would soon peter out when it determined that “there is no ‘there’ there.” Now, however, it appears that a critical claim by the White House in the scandal may not only be false, but was knowingly false at the time it was made. The White House and Biden’s counsel have long maintained that, as soon as documents were discovered in the D.C. office, they notified the national archives. Many asked why they did not call the FBI, but the White House has at least maintained that, unlike Trump, they took immediate action to notify authorities. However, it now appears that this was not true. One of the closest aides to Biden and a close friend to Hunter Biden is Annie Tomasini. She referred to Hunter as her “brother” and signed off messages with “LY” or “love you.”

Hur was appointed in January by AG Merrick Garland to lead the classified documents probe. Prior that, he was a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor who has litigation experience involving classified materials.

They’re trying to throw Trump in prison over classified documents that he DID have the authority to declassify but Biden won’t even get a slap on wrist for mishandling + keeping classified docs he kept as a VP/Senator when he wasn’t able to declassify them. Political prosecution! https://t.co/8UElp4aGx0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 16, 2023

Notably, the investigation has also involved discussions with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as reported by WSJ. These high-level interviews underscore the gravity of the investigation and the potential ramifications it could have had.

As the DOJ investigation winds down, the House Oversight Committee has vowed to continue its quest for clarity and accountability. Former White House Counsel Dana Remus was subpoenaed to appear for a deposition to answer questions about the handling of the classified documents. This move indicates that, while Hur's investigation may not lead to criminal charges, the political and public scrutiny over the matter is far from over.

So yes, corrupt administration investigates itself - finds no wrongdoing worth pursuing. End of story.

Joe Biden's DOJ investigated Joe Biden and found that Joe Biden had done nothing wrong by taking classified material and storing it in his office and garage floor. https://t.co/6VsDxDw3gO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2023

And also of course...

On same day of news leaking that Biden will not be held accountable for significant mishandling of classified docs for decades, DOJ brags about convicting pro-life activist Paula “Paulette” Harlow, 75. https://t.co/zX2yLWYEJ6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 16, 2023

Please explain…



How can the DOJ can charge Trump for having classified documents, when as former POTUS, he had the authority to have them & could declassify at any time in his term



But no charges for Biden & he did not have the authority to have the docs



Make it make sense?!? https://t.co/wWz6QUjbAh — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 16, 2023