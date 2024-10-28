Overton Window Shifts Towards Liberty

There's been a seismic shift in the mood of the American people. Have you noticed?

The propaganda and manipulation by Democrats, Deep State non-profits (funded by radical leftist billionaires), and corporate media outlets have lost control of the narratives just days before the presidential election—they're no longer effective at propping up Kamala Harris—as a majority of American people reject censorship, wokeism and whatever this is...

It was crucial we shifted the Overton window away from this 👇 pic.twitter.com/AAPlKx1G3o — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) October 28, 2024

Americans are now more interested in upholding the values of the West, the US Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence, with some youth seeking traditionalism. The far-left slant of the Overton window during the Biden-Harris administration appears to be shifting the other way/ or perhaps widening.

The Overton Window is a range of acceptable policy ideas within mainstream political debate. For years, corporate MSM, radical leftist non-profits, and far-left activists in government and corporations have artificially pushed the window to the left, force-feeding Americans into radical leftist ideas to transform the nation towards a pathway towards socialism/or 21st-century communism.

History may show that Elon Musk's X and former President Trump shifted the Overton Window from a leftist extreme to more of a center-right. Americans are increasingly giving up on woke pronouns, instead focusing on "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."

Musk has shown MSM's matrix has glitched, with an X post stating, "The refreshing cool breeze of a wide open Overton Window."

The refreshing cool breeze of a wide open Overton Window https://t.co/zOGLJ8A9ax — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2024

Musk followed up on the Overton Window on Sunday evening. He said, "Ever wondered about the Overton Window?"

Musk quoted X user Jash Dholani, who explained the origins of the Overton Window and just exactly how this model shows wokeism is coming to an end. The window has shifted to the center-right.

Here is the explainer:

The Long View states...

TV and newspapers are toast and naturally so is the Overton window. This is the first election where neither are relevant. — The Long View (@HayekAndKeynes) October 28, 2024

"The most important thing to understand about the Overton Window is that it is not static, it is always on the move. Not only can the window shift left or right, but the window itself can also expand and contract based on a number of different cultural and political factors," another X user noted.

The most important thing to understand about the Overton Window is that it is not static, it is always on the move. Not only can the window shift left or right, but the window itself can also expand and contract based on a number of different cultural and political factors. https://t.co/xcFDXxpwuP pic.twitter.com/WzfAvjcEIy — Starvin' the Beast (@StarvintheBeast) October 27, 2024

Overton Window has shifted so severely in recent months... And we wonder why.

Don’t just open the Overton Window, knock down the whole damn wall! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2024

Like many of Trump's new supporters this year.

I don't mean to sound contentious, but the Overton Window has shifted a great deal in a short time. pic.twitter.com/JHXxhhhfAX — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) October 27, 2024

What's clear is that the Overton Window has shifted towards "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."

Earlier this year, we stated: "Open The Overton Window."