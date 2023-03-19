Oxfam 'Inclusivity' Guide Tells Staff To Avoid Using 'Offensive' Words Like 'Mother', 'People' and 'Headquarters'

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Oxfam has released an “inclusive language” guide which apologizes for using the English language before going on to deem a number of words ‘offensive’, such as “headquarters,” “local,” “people,” “mother” and “feminine hygiene.”

The poverty and hunger charity was slammed for caving to absurd levels of political correctness after issuing the bizarre 92-page guidance to staff members.

“We recognise that this guide has its origin in English, the language of a colonising nation. We acknowledge the Anglo-supremacy of the sector as part of its coloniality,” states the introduction.

“This guide aims to support people who have to work and communicate in the English language as part of this colonial legacy. However, we recognise that the dominance of English is one of the key issues that must be addressed in order to decolonise our ways of working and shift power.”

Apparently, merely using the English language is now racist and offensive.

The word “headquarters” is criticized because it “implies a colonial power dynamic,” while “field trip” is also frowned upon because it can “reinforce colonial attitudes.”

Staff are even told not to say they “stand with” people they support because it “potentially alienates people unable to stand,” while even the word “people” is to be avoided because “is often misunderstood as only referring to men.”

“Mother or father” are also verboten because it is important to “avoid assuming the adoption of gendered roles by transgender parents,” according to the guide, while “feminine hygiene” is also a bad term because it implies menstruation is dirty.

Even the terms “LGBT, LGBTQIX, homosexuality, gay and lesbian” are to be avoided because people who consider themselves part of “the whole LGBTQIA+ community” might be offended if the ‘plus’ isn’t used.

Critics slammed the ludicrous language guide and said that Oxfam should concentrate on charity work rather than policing the words people are allowed to use.

“In Africa, women have a one in 37 chance of dying in pregnancy,” said Maya Forstater, who founded pressure group Sex Matters. “But Oxfam seems to think what’s really important is erasing clear language about the very people who are most at risk.”

“How is ignoring and denigrating the world’s mothers good for development?’ she asked. “This guidance is trying to apply fashionable ideas about gender identity to people around the world who don’t think like this and are dealing with the ordinary problems men and women face every day.”

“Most people will find this particular use of valuable time and resources by Oxfam totally bizarre. It would do them well to remember the old adage that actions speak louder than words,” asserted Tory former minister Robert Buckland.

Free speech activist Toby Young highlighted Oxfam’s mishandling of the scandal surrounding their staff sexually exploiting children after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, noting, “It’s rather like being lectured by a finger-wagging vicar from behind his pulpit even though he’s been publicly disgraced.”

“It would be altogether more sensible if Oxfam focused on its core mission of alleviating poverty and starvation,” said Young.

However, the charity doubled down on its woke insanity, releasing a statement clarifying, “This guide is not prescriptive but helps authors communicate in a way that is respectful to the diverse range of people with which we work. We are proud of using inclusive language; we won’t succeed in tackling poverty by excluding marginalised groups.”

