PA Man Hid Explosive Device In Bag Checked On FL Flight: FBI

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) inspectors found a live explosive device hidden in a bag he checked for a flight from Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley International Airport to Orlando Sanford International on Monday.

Marc Muffley, a 40-year-old resident of Lansford, Pennsylvania, has been charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

Muffley and his baggage captured by airport security cameras (FBI)

In a criminal complaint, the FBI says Muffley's bag was flagged by an alarm after he checked it at the Allegiant Air counter. Officials examined the bag and found a "circular compound, approximately three inches in diameter, wrapped in wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap hidden in the lining of the baggage."

When an FBI bomb technician X-rayed the compound, he concluded it contained a "granular type of powder consistent with a commercial grade firework. This granular powder is suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks."

A close-up shot of Muffley captured by an airport security camera (FBI)

Two fuses were attached to the compound: a "quick fuse" that appeared to "part of the original manufacture," and a slower-burning "hobby fuse" that appeared to be added later. The agent submitting the criminal complaint said the powders "are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers."

The FBI says Muffley's bag also contained a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape. Upon discovery, the "immediate area" of the airport was evacuated, the TSA said.

According to the complaint, airport security cameras captured Muffley being dropped off at the airport on Monday morning. While the name of the car's owner was redacted, that person's driver's license has the same address as Muffley, about 40 miles northwest of the Lehigh Valley airport in Allentown.

Muffley's Pennsylvania drivers license photo (FBI)

When TSA officials found the explosive compound, they paged Muffley over the airport public address system, directing him to report to the security desk. Five minutes later, cameras captured him leaving the airport.

Muffley was arrested at his home about 12 hours later, at 11:30 Monday night. On Thursday, he admitted to packing the materials, but his lawyer suggested he intended to shoot fireworks on a Florida beach, near where his ill grandfather lives.

"No one has posited one conceivable theory on how this thing could have gone off. That was not going to happen inside of a bag," said his attorney, Jonathan McDonald. The judge ordered him held without bail.

The explosive compound found in Muffley's luggage

The Daily Mail, linking to Muffley's rap sheet, reports that he has faced a variety of charges dating to 2017, including drug charges, harassment, "disorderly conduct engage in fighting," and driving an unregistered vehicle. Citing the Hazleton Standard-Speaker, CNN reports that he was also arrested for stealing $22 worth of batteries from a Family Dollar store.

Discussing the criminal history with CNN, former Lansford police chief Jack Soberick said his many encounters with Muffley were minor in nature: "There’s nothing that would light up and say, ‘Hey, this guy’s gonna try to bomb an aircraft'. I don’t think he’s radicalized or anything like that.”

This explosive compound was initially discovered by a machine. In 2015, an internal TSA investigation found that manned checkpoints had a 95% failure rate in discovering mock explosives and weapons being smuggled by undercover agents testing the system.