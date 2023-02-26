Papers Cancel 'Dilbert' After Adams Tells Whites To 'Stay Away' From Blacks

Hundreds of newspapers will no longer carry the long-running "Dilbert" office cartoon after creator Scott Adams said white people should "stay the fuck away" from blacks, a demographic he called a "hate group."

Those remarks in a recent episode of his "Real Coffee with Scott Adams" podcast came after he shared the unsettling results of a Rasmussen poll. When asked if they agree with the statement "It's ok to be white," 26% of blacks disagreed and 21% weren't sure.

In addition to the USA Today Network -- which includes the Arizona Republic, St. Augustine Record, Courier-Journal (KY), Austin American-Statesman and hundreds more -- the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, San Antonio Express-News, Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Tribune and Cleveland Plain Dealer were among other individual papers racing to drop Adams like a hot potato.

"By Monday, I should be mostly canceled," said Adams on his YouTube channel. "So most of my income will be gone by next week. My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can't come back from this."

After my cancelling, find me at https://t.co/lAH9Itp9tv for the good stuff. Might be the only place to find Dilbert soon. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 25, 2023

Adams put forward a seemingly paradoxical attempt to clarify his intended message, saying:

"Everyone should be treated as an individual" and

"You should also avoid any group that doesn't respect you, even if there are people within the group who are fine"

As they dropped Dilbert, newspapers issued statements condemning Adams. John Hiner, VP of content for Michigan's MLive Media, said the group has "zero tolerance for racism. And we certainly will not spend our money supporting purveyors of it."

As is typically the case with cancellations, Hiner chose not to provide details of Adams' remarks, and also told readers not to research them and make their own judgments: "I will not characterize Adams’ racist views or even provide a link to the video....My advice: Save yourself the poison."

ZeroHedge is more respectful of its readership, so here are some key excerpts of the segment that triggered a cancellation wave that's sure to grow exponentially larger in the coming hours and days:

"Add 'em together: That is 47% of black respondents who were not willing to say it's ok to be white... As you know, I've been identifying as black for a while -- years now -- 'cause I like to be on the winning team and I like to help. I always thought, well if you help the black community, that's sort of the biggest lever. You know, you can find the biggest benefit...So I thought, well, that's the hardest thing and the biggest benefit, so I'd like to focus a lot of my life resources in helping black Americans -- so much so that I started identifying as black to just be to be on the team I was helping. But it turns out that nearly half of that team doesn't think I'm ok to be white...I have to say, this is the first political poll that's ever changed my activities...As of today, I'm going to re-identify as white, because I don't want to be a member of a hate group. I've accidentally joined a hate group. If nearly half of all blacks are not ok with white people -- according to this poll, not according to me -- that's a hate group...and I don't want to have anything to do with it. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people. Just get the fuck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. There's no fixing this...I think it makes no sense whatsoever as a white citizen of America to try to help black citizens anymore...I'm gonna back off from being helpful to black America, because it doesn't seem like it pays off. I've been doing it all my life, and the only outcome is I get called a racist...It makes no sense to help black Americans if you're white. It's over. Don't even think it's worth trying. Totally not trying. We should be friendly. Like, I'm not saying start a war or do anything bad...I'm just saying get away."

Surprisingly, as we write this, the video version (and his channel) are still accessible on YouTube: