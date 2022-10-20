Parents Erupt Over 'Queerest' Halloween Party And Drag Show Promoted By Schools

Authored by Jackson Elliott via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Surgeons promoting the removal of children’s healthy body parts should stay in the imaginary part of Halloween and away from real children, a mom told her school board.

Brittany Mayer (2R), along with several other San Diego County parents, meets with the Encinitas Union School District Board in San Diego on Oct. 11, 2022. (Courtesy of Freedom Revival)

Brittany Mayer, a San Diego County mom, spoke on Oct. 11 at a regular meeting of the Encinitas Union School District (EUSD) as parents gathered to voice their concerns about the district’s promotion of an upcoming “Boo Bash” Halloween party for elementary school children.

The school district shared a flier about the event with families through its alert service. Featuring a drag show, it was billed as “The Queerest Free Halloween Party for Youth & Families.”

Mayer said that parents had asked the school board for a separate meeting to discuss promotion of the event, but the board refused.

Boo Bash, scheduled for Oct. 29 at 1500 University Ave. in San Diego, will feature a “family-friendly” drag show, The Epoch Times reported in September.

Event sponsors include sex-change specialists at Align Surgical Associates Inc., San Diego gay, exotic-dance nightclub Rich’s, San Diego gay neighborhood Fabulous Hillcrest, San Diego Pride, North County LGBTQ Resource Center, and San Diego’s soccer club. TransFamily Support Services, a pro-transgender organization, organized the event.

“You all played the activist pimp for an alignment surgical center and for a 21+ gay bar,” Mayer told the school district’s board of trustees in a video on Twitter. “It makes you groomers and activist pimps.”

Video of her remarks soon went viral on social media.

‘Family-Friendly’ Strip Clubs

“I just want to know what it is that makes a drag show’ family-friendly?'” Mayer asked the board. “Because if you follow it to its logical conclusion, you can slap family-friendly titles on anything. You can have ‘family-friendly’ gentlemen’s clubs, ‘family-friendly’ strip shows, ‘family-friendly’ ’50 Shades of Grey’ read-alouds. Will you approve my flier if I want to host an ‘All the Sex Secrets of the Kama Sutra for Kids and Families’ if it’s ‘family friendly?'”

More than 100 parents showed their disapproval for the Encinitas Union School District’s promotion of Boo Bash during a school board meeting in San Diego on Oct. 11, 2022. (Courtesy of Freedom Revival)

As the board of trustees members listened, Mayer continued.

“What is it about a grown man, costumed in a sparkly bra with augmented boobs, busting out a leather miniskirt barely covering his twerking [expletive,] with tuck tape on his front, while spreading his fish-netted legs as he writhes on the ground, grinding his groin next to a minor, ‘family friendly?'” she asked the board. “You owe us an answer.”

The board never replied, she said.

Twenty other parents also spoke out against Boo Bash. About 10 spoke in favor, saying the event was inclusive and tolerant.

Mayer further castigated the board for helping a sex-change surgery center and a gay bar advertise to elementary schoolers.

“You owe an explanation and an apology to every parent in this school system,” she insisted. “You all got caught with your sparkly panties down.”

As she spoke, about 100 parents in the meeting room behind her cheered. They waved signs that read “Stop Indoctrinating Our Kids With Gender Confusion.”

“Words like ‘activist pimp,’ and ‘groomer,’ and ‘pedophile,’ and ‘evil’ are the forbidden words,” Mayer said. “And I broke through. I ran through all those stop signs and said we’re going to call this as it is.”

1/

This woman's speech at a school board meeting–after a school sent emails advertising a "family friendly" drag show for kids (sponsored by a 21+ gay bar)–is so good I'm going to transcribe it and explain why it's so effective.



Watch the whole thing, and let's go through it

🧵 https://t.co/AVgLAPe43M pic.twitter.com/7cJRy6clAa — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 13, 2022

