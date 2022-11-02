zerohedge logo
user icon
mobile-logohamburger-menu
ZeroHedge Reads
Expand
print-icon
print-icon

Pelosi House Cameras Caught 'Break-In' But Capitol Police Weren't Watching Feed

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022 - 05:40 PM

Cameras outside the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recorded last Friday's break-in, but Capitol Police officers weren't watching the feed at the time, the Washington Post reports.

Instead, officers were alerted to the incident because police lights were flashing outside the house, causing them to rewind the footage and view additional camera angles.

The officer in D.C. quickly pulled up additional camera angles from around Pelosi’s home and began to backtrack, watching recordings from the minutes before San Francisco police arrived. There, on camera, was a man with a hammer, breaking a glass panel and entering the speaker’s home, according to three people familiar with how Capitol Police learned of the break-in and who have been briefed on or viewed the video themselves. -WaPo

So there's not only police bodycam footage, the Capitol Police have footage of the break-in itself - and rewound it to investigate after seeing flashing lights. So, that exists.

And why haven't we seen any of it?

The official story, which suspect David DePape has admitted to, is that he was there to kneecap Nancy Pelosi. Instead, he ended up in a fight with 82-year-old Paul Pelosi at 2AM after allowing Paul to use the bathroom - where he allegedly used a charging cell phone to call 911. Paul told the dispatcher that "David" was in the house and that he was "a friend."

Who is David DePape?

0
Today's Top Stories+

Hot Takes

Courtesy of the Market Ear

Contact Information+

Assistance and Requests: Click here

Tips: tips@zerohedge.com

General: info@zerohedge.com

Legal: legal@zerohedge.com

Advertising: Click here

Abuse/Complaints: abuse@zerohedge.com