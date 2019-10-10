Pence: 'Release My Transcripts With Ukraine' 

Vice President Mike Pence says he's working with the White House counsel's office to release his own transcripts of two phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky amid Democrat claims that the Trump administration pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Pence said his conversations with Zelensky would exonerate President Trump from Democrat claims of a quid pro quo.

Pence was asked about releasing his transcripts and told reporters, "I'd have no objection to that." He spoke after an event in Waukee, Iowa, where he addressed supporters about the president's trade policy. Pence said he "never discussed the issue of the Bidens" with Zelenskiy. And he again defended the president, insisting that a "plain reading" of the rough transcript of Trump's call with the Ukranian leader shows "there was no quid pro quo." -Yahoo!

Watch:

"The fact that my predecessor had a son who was paid $50,000 a month to be on a Ukrainian board, at the time that vice president Biden was leading the Obama Administration’s efforts in Ukraine, I think is worth looking into." - VP @mike_pence



Drain the swamp! pic.twitter.com/CU1NHPmUAS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 3, 2019

Meanwhile there were two major developments on Wednesday to keep in mind. First, Ukraine was investigating Burisma Holdings long before President Trump asked them to, and second, a sitting Ukrainian politician announced leaked documents revealing that Joe Biden was paid $900,000 by Burisma.

And President Trump is facing impeachment for simply asking Ukraine to look into it.