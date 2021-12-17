Peter Navarro Is Anthony Fauci's Worst Nightmare

Authored by John Dale Dunn via AmericasnThinker,com,

In Trump Time: A Journal of America's Plague Year

by Peter Navarro, Ph.D.

326 pages, hardcover $22.99, Kindle $2.99

ISBN-13: 978-1737478508

All Seasons Press, 2021

Peter Navarro is uniquely qualified to provide an insider's account of the 2020 events that circumscribe the COVID crisis. He was a senior adviser to President Trump during the campaign and through Trump's term in office on economic matters as assistant to the president and the director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Dr. Navarro graduated from Tufts, then got an MBA in Public Administration and a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard.

Dr. Navarro has published more than a dozen books on economic and foreign policy. His China trilogy — The Coming China Wars (2006), Death by China (2011), and Crouching Tiger (2015) — established him as one of the leading scholars and experts on Communist China and its war of economic aggression against America. Trump engaged him as an expert on the China threat, so he was a close aid and adviser on matters of import.

"Trump Time" alludes to Trump's energy and effort and intolerance of delays. Navarro gives plenty of examples of projects done in Trump Time in this book — projects that made a difference and were expedited.

After the COVID attack from Wuhan, Dr. Navarro became Defense Production Act policy coordinator in the Trump administration, sitting in on all the key committees. His insights and commentary are lucid, compelling, and insightful. He is also candid about who was and wasn't a problem during the COVID crisis year of 2020. His book is a rock-and-roll narrative and exposes Anthony Fauci as an audacious, mendacious, sociopathic dissembler — a malefactor who did "more damage to this nation, President Trump and the world than anyone else this side of the Bat Lady of Wuhan." That's just a little bit of the benefit of reading the book: since Navarro was with the president from the beginning, he gives a reader a sense of the problems confronted by the Trump administration, which attempted to recruit reliable supporters of the policy positions but got traitors instead and worse: weaklings, leakers, and saboteurs.

From the beginning, the closet NeverTrumps, the RINOs, the globalists, and the Deep State people from the Republican side were often worse enemies than hair-on-fire leftist Democrats. The result was musical chairs of national security key players but also policymakers and agency key people that repeatedly scuttled Trump's plans and bragged to their friends about it. Navarro was a loyal player, and he recounts the events and players who made things worse.

Navarro asserts that Fauci was responsible for the Wuhan lab production of COVID-19, but the lying Fauci doesn't get off with just that impressive act of malfeasance. Navarro accuses Fauci of withholding information early, when he knew the nature of the Wuhan lab bioweapons project, financed by his agency by means of a middleman.

Navarro first saw Fauci in the Situation Room on Jan. 27, 2020. Soon they were in a heated argument over whether to ban travel to and from China. Days earlier, Fauci had said the Wuhan virus was "a very, very low risk." In the Situation Room, he "echoed that sentiment."

"I've studied travel restrictions many, many times and [they] don't work," said Fauci.

In the end, Navarro prevailed to our benefit as Americans. Trump imposed the travel ban on Jan. 31, and Australia and New Zealand followed suit. The tale of 2020 is a repeating story of Fauci malfeasance, and Navarro reports the details.

Navarro's book is an insider's tale, with all sorts of goodies for political junkies. Navarro is not shy about exposing jerks, incompetents, weaklings, and betrayers on both sides of the aisle and in and out of the White House. I found his story entertaining and enlightening — he revealed people I previously thought well of as deceitful dissemblers.

Read the book to learn more about Fauci and the treachery of the Deep State.