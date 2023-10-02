Philadelphia Journalist Who Mocked Concern Over Violent Crime In Democrat Cities Shot Dead In Home

A left-wing Philadelphia journalist who mocked concern over rising crime in Democrat-run cities was shot to death in his home.

Josh Kruger was shot seven times after someone entered his home, shot him at the base of his stairs, and then fled. Kruger ran outside seeking help from his neighbors and collapsed, where police found them after responding to call just before 1:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Watkins Street.

Kruger, 39, was rushed to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died just before 2:15 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and there was no sign of forced entry into the home, according to Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

"Either the door was open, or the offender knew how to get the door open," he said. "We just don’t know yet."

Detectives believe his death may have been the result of a domestic dispute or may have been drug-related, according to three law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case. The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said police investigators recovered troubling text messages between Kruger and a former partner. Investigators also recovered methamphetamine inside Kruger’s bedroom, the sources said. -Inquirer

In April, Kruger - who had struggled with addiction and homelessness - said that an ex-partner had broken into his home.

"The door was locked, so he had somehow obtained a copy of my keys," he wrote.

Around two weeks ago, Kruger wrote on Facebook that someone came to his house looking for their boyfriend, calling themselves "Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the streets."

Kruger frequently mocked conservatives on X, ironically calling Dilbert creator Scott Adams "Nostradamus" on Saturday for predicting that people would be dead "within the year" of Biden's election.

Kruger also mocked conservatives concerned over the city's shootings, which he said were "dropping to levels not seen in years."

X screenshot via Andy Ngo

Kruger also wanted to 'punch Nazis,' and accused people of 'not knowing how to properly read' crime statistics.

He also repeatedly defended drug addicts and their right to steal to "survive."

Philly journalist consistently defended drug addicts and their right to steal in order to "survive" -- boasted about living in a drug infested area -- shot and killed https://t.co/QRhsDHeNzT — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) October 2, 2023

