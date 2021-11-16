Pilot Flies "FJB" And Middle Finger Pattern Over Arizona Skies  

What began as an NBC reporter's attempt to suggest NASCAR fans shouting "F@ck Joe Biden" were actually saying "Let's go Brandon!" - has been a viral sensation for a month and a half.

Fans at football stadiums across the country have chanted "F@ck Joe Biden" to voice their discontent with the president.

The speed at which "Let's Go Brandon," a coded vulgar insult towards the president, has spread throughout stadiums and social media has been astonishing.

One can buy "Let's Go Brandon" t-shirts, Christmas ornaments, stickers, and other merchandise to express how they feel about Biden. Even a "Let's Go Brandon" rap recently made it to the number 1 rap song on iTunes.

"F@ck Joe Biden" or "FJB" for short has also made it to the sky. On Nov. 10, a pilot operating a Cessna commuter plane with the tail number "N23508" was recorded by flight-tracking website FlightAware. What's unique about this plane's flight route is that the pilot drew FJB and a middle finger.

The pilot was at an altitude of 2,500 to 3,500 feet near Pheonix, flying around 85-100 mph for 37 minutes last week while they created their masterpiece in the sky. Here's a playback of the flight.

Vulgar insults directed at the president show an ultra-polarized country ahead of next year's midterms. So how long until the FAA interviews this pilot?