Pizza Hut Pushes Drag Queen Book For Kid's Summer Reading Program

Restaurant chain Pizza Hut is the latest company meddling in divisive political issues, as they promote a children's book this summer that features a young boy who dresses in drag.

Since 1984, Pizza Hut has been running a reading program for PreK through sixth-grade classrooms called "BOOK IT!" incentivizing children to read a list of books to achieve awards, such as free pizza.

In celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month, the fast-food chain owned by Yum! Brands added "Big Wig," which tells the story of a young boy who competes in a neighborhood drag competition.

The publishers, Simon and Schuster, said the book "celebrates the universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume."

"And it goes further than that, acknowledging that sometimes dressing differently from what might be expected is how we become our truest and best selves," the publishers continued.

The book's author, Jonathan Hillman, who graduated from Hamline University in the Writing for Children and Young Adults program, tweeted about his book being featured in Pizza Hut's book club for young kids. BOOK IT! 's website shows the book is for kids from Pre-K to 3yo.

Hooray! Thank you @pizzahut for featuring BIG WIG (and for the MANY pizzas over the years 🍕). I grew up doing Book It!, so this is really special. And thank you @mychal3ts for sharing! 🌈 #Pride @LeviHastingsArt @SimonKIDS https://t.co/BgLBnwdqSQ — Jonathan Hillman, BIG WIG author ✨ (@jhillmanbooks) June 3, 2022

Critics of the children's book suggested a boycott over woke corporatism.

Boycott Pizza Hut, order from Papa John’s instead.



Better ingredients. Better pizza. No wokeness. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 4, 2022

Time to BOYCOTT Pizza Hut they are pushing indoctrination vs education — Patriot USA (@lorraine01640) June 4, 2022

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT:



Pizza Hut has gone woke, now they must go broke. Every single American must boycott woke pizza! pic.twitter.com/tkij2wa7XL — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 4, 2022

Hey, @pizzahut I'm switching to these guys. This is kindness and morality, not indoctrination. pic.twitter.com/mmjkZRBcin — Coder (@WhiskeyCoder) June 4, 2022

Some pointed out this is a "plan to indoctrinate kids." At such a young age, children's brains are like sponges taking in everything around them...

I know their whole plan was indoctrination, but we went from drag queens reading with kids to drag queens are kids awfully fast. https://t.co/uj3dHpDp5O — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) June 3, 2022

Go woke, go broke. These companies need to understand they are not political entities, and if they wanna push crazy ideology promoting unhealthy indoctrination of our children they need to feel the mighty punch of the side that doesn't believe those views. https://t.co/SMyXOKba87 — Rick Harrell (@RickHarrell21) June 5, 2022

It's indoctrination plain and simple, I have no issue in a person being what they want in life but to force it is wrong. This is propaganda meant to lock step salute an extremists ideology. #Let kids be kids stop the brainwashing. — Richard W. Hampton (@rickywade321) June 5, 2022

@pizzahut encourages the Sexualization of Children by pushing these indoctrination books by the LGBTQRSTUV community of WOKENESS like “ Big Wig” unbelievable. Good bye Pizza Hut thank you I’ll teach my kids about sex after all I am the Parent. — Larry kepple (@JohnQ_Hadenough) June 4, 2022

None of this woke activism comes as a surprise considering Pizza Hut is owned by Yum! Brands. Last month, Taco Bell, also owned by Yum!, introduced "Taco Bell Drag Brunch" at select Taco Bell Cantinas across the US.

Seems like Yum! 's out-of-touch executives are pushing woke activism through its fast-food chains. The consequences could be severe for Yum! as the saying goes, 'get woke, go broke,' as Americans are becoming increasingly outraged that such corporate and government messaging is being aimed at their children.

Even former McDonald's CEO Ed Rensi is fed up with woke corporate activism, recently saying: "Corporations have no business being on the right or the left because…their sole job is to build equity for the investors."

Besides Pizza Hut, liberal-run Ben & Jerry's launched a multi-state media campaign with billboards to combat anti-trans legislation in several states, such as Florida. Here's an example of one of the billboards in Georgia.

And it's not just woke corporate America that is getting push-back. Kuwait's government summoned a senior US diplomat at the US Embassy in Kuwait for tweeting a rainbow flag in celebration of Pride Month.

How much is too much? Corporate America and the US government are hellbent on spreading an agenda of wokness.

Podcaster Joe Rogan has called woke corporate execs and employees "mentally ill."