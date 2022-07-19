print-icon
Place Where Biden Face-Planted Off Bike Is Named 'Brandon Falls' On Google Maps

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022 - 12:10 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The place where Joe Biden face planted into the concrete falling off his bike last month has been named as ‘Brandon Falls’ on Google Maps.

Someone has managed to place a landmark in the Delaware location, naming it after the infamous ‘Lets go Brandon’ chant, which was initiated after the White House claimed Nascar fans were not chanting ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ when they totally were.

At time of writing, ‘Brandon Falls’ is still listed as a ‘historical landmark’ on Google Maps:

There is also a bicycle shop at Brandon Falls:

People have even left reviews of the place:

As we highlighted yesterday, people at Brandon Falls and beyond are reenacting the historical moment and labelling it #bidening or #BidenBikeChallenge:

This will never get old.

