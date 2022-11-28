print-icon
Plane Crashes Into High Voltage Power Lines Leaving 120,000 Without Power In Maryland

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Nov 28, 2022 - 03:38 AM

Approximately 120,000 customers in Montgomery County, Maryland were without power Sunday night after a small plane crashed into high-voltage power lines just north of Montgomery Village.

The pilot and passenger, identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, and Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana, are reportedly alive and unharmed in the aircraft, and authorities are in cell phone contact with them according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.

Rescue personnel have had to wait until crews can ground the lines before attempting to extract the plane, with Goldstein saying that crews would need to go up the lines themselves in order to put clamps or cables onto the wires to ensure there is no static electricity or residual power that could pose danger to any involved, according to DC News Now.

The power outage is limiting the number of patients that two nearby hospitals  can take, according to the report.

