Police Department Shows Off 'Pride Cruiser' Which Encourages People To "Report Hate Crimes"

The Columbus Division of Police has been ridiculed on Twitter for proudly showing off a “pride cruiser” vehicle adorned with the LGBT rainbow flag that encourages people to “report hate crimes.”

A video clip posted to the police department’s official Twitter page shows Officer Lutz, an “LGBTQI+ liaison officer,” introducing the car.

“And we’re unveiling right now our pride cruiser for the month of June…I’m excited about this cruiser, it’s great for representation,” says Lutz.

The car features multi-colored rainbow decals along with the full updated ‘progress pride flag’, which includes non-binary, intersex and transgender colors.

Written on both sides of the vehicle in blue capital letters are the words “REPORT HATE CRIMES.”

Following record murder totals in 2020 and 2021, this is the priority of @MayorGinther. https://t.co/4BnLtaQTOF — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) June 23, 2022

However, the clip didn’t go down well even with leftists, one of whom responded, “report hate crimes” does that include when it’s CPD officers murdering Black people.”

Another commented, “who am i supposed to report the hate crime to when y’all are doing it.”

Other respondents wondered where their representation was.

“Can we have a nuclear family cruiser next? No?” asked one.

“I guarantee you that most of your officers and employees are embarrassed by this nonsense,” said another.

“Following record murder totals in 2020 and 2021, this is the priority of @MayorGinther,” remarked radio host Bruce Hooley.

