"Catastrophic": Five Dead Including Shooter At Tulsa Medical Building

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022 - 11:19 PM

Update (2030ET): Authorities in Tusla, Oklahoma, confirm five dead, including the shooter. Police said the man used a rifle and a handgun during the shooting on the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building. 

* * * 

Update (1930ET): Authorities in Tusla, Oklahoma, confirm four dead, including the shooter, after a man armed with a rifle entered an outpatient surgery center at Saint Francis Hospital, according to Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg, who described the shooting as a "catastrophic scene." The shooter reportedly committed suicide.

According to Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler, the shooter was looking for a specific physician.

According to the White House, President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and "The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support."

Authorities locked down the hospital campus Wednesday afternoon as the situation unfolded at the Natalie Medical Building.

According to Bloomberg, aerial helicopter footage appeared to show first responders wheeling someone away from the building on a stretcher, while dozens of police cars could be seen outside.

Photo: Ian Maule

More on the situation from Tusla Police. 

* * * 

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, responded to an active shooter situation at a medical building on Wednesday evening, according to local news KTUL

Tulsa Police Department said there were multiple injuries, and the suspect had been shot. It was reported the suspect was armed with a rifle. 

"A suspect has been shot," Sgt. Richard Meulenberg told reporters at the scene. 

Police said there is no longer an active shooter situation at the Natalie Medical Building at Saint Francis Hospital on Yale Ave. They're currently clearing the building floor by floor and described the incident area inside as "catastrophic." 

Darin Glodo with the Tulsa Police told CNN there were injuries, but just how many are unknown. 

Watch ABC News' live feed here:

*This is a developing story

