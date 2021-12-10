print-icon

Politicians, Celebs Who Shouted 'Racism' From Rafters Silent After Smollett Verdict

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Dec 10, 2021 - 05:20 PM

When the Jussie Smollett incident hit the headlines in early 2019, anyone with a modicum of critical thinking skills could see it was an obvious hoax.

Yet, leftist networks, politicians and celebrities breathlessly amplified Jussie's claim, fueling racial division throughout the country instead of taking the 'wait-and-see' approach that much of the black community took at the time:

Now let's look at who didn't remain silent - and still promoted Jussie's lie.

Then there's this guy...

And this guy...

Katie Perry tweeted at the time: "Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today... this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country."

Cher tweeted a cryptic boomer message that only level-6 cat ladies can decipher: 

And yet, none of these race-baiting celebrities and politicians who used their massive platforms to promote Jussie's lie have deleted their tweets, or owned up to being an idiot. 

