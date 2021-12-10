Politicians, Celebs Who Shouted 'Racism' From Rafters Silent After Smollett Verdict

When the Jussie Smollett incident hit the headlines in early 2019, anyone with a modicum of critical thinking skills could see it was an obvious hoax.

Yet, leftist networks, politicians and celebrities breathlessly amplified Jussie's claim, fueling racial division throughout the country instead of taking the 'wait-and-see' approach that much of the black community took at the time:

Now let's look at who didn't remain silent - and still promoted Jussie's lie.

Then there's this guy...

New York State calls this attack on Jussie Smollett what it is — a hate crime. Homophobia and racism will not be tolerated — not now, not ever. https://t.co/h6wDa7SVsX — Archive: Governor Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 30, 2019

And this guy...

Jussie is my friend - a very talented & beautiful human being. It is so hurtful that homophobic haters would dare hurt someone so loving and giving. I'm dedicated to finding the culprits and bringing them to justice. Jussie did not deserve to be harmed by anyone! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 30, 2019

Katie Perry tweeted at the time: "Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today... this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country."

Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today... this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country 😔#WeLoveJussie — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 29, 2019

Cher tweeted a cryptic boomer message that only level-6 cat ladies can decipher:

Jussie Smollett,’Empire' Actor, Reportedly Attacked In Possible Hate Crime.NPR. VILLAINY, RACISM,HOMOPHOBIA, PROMOTED BY MOST INFAMOUS 🤡IN 🌎,IS THE POISON THAT KILLS🇺🇸.WHITE ONLY IS NOT RIGHT.🇺🇸 IS PPL OF COLOR.🙏🏻GOP GOES DOWN WITH SHIP djt

https://t.co/egSweOPhlO — Cher (@cher) January 30, 2019

And yet, none of these race-baiting celebrities and politicians who used their massive platforms to promote Jussie's lie have deleted their tweets, or owned up to being an idiot.