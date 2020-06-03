Poll Finds Clear Majority Of Americans Want Military To Help Police Deal With Riots

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The silent majority has spoken. A new Morning Consult Poll finds that 58% of Americans want the military brought in to help police deal with riots, with 30% opposing the measure.

Asked if they supported “Calling in the U.S. military to supplement city police forces,” 33% said they strongly support the measure and 25% somewhat support it for a total support of 58%, while 19% strongly oppose and 11% somewhat oppose the measure.

The survey also found that 71% of Americans supported using the National Guard as a way of addressing “protests and demonstrations” in U.S. cities.

"Calling in the U.S. military to supplement city police forces":



Support 58%

Oppose 30%@MorningConsult National Poll — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) June 2, 2020

Even a majority of Democrats (63%) support using the National Guard while plurality (48%) of Democrats also support using the U.S. Military, while 43% of Dems oppose the measure.

The poll validates President Trump’s assertion that most right-thinking Americans want to see the violent unrest that has plagued American cities extinguished.

“We are fortunate that Trump isn’t the fascist the media claims him to be,” commented Mike Cernovich. “Right now the mood of the country would be completely in support total militarization of cities. (Compare Tweets to polling. There’s almost no measure that public would find too extreme).”

* * *

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me. Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.