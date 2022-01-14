Poll Finds Only 10% Of Americans Trust Media On COVID, 30% Trust Fauci

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A new poll has found that just 10 per cent of Americans trust the media when it comes to information about COVID-19, while just over 30 per cent trust Anthony Fauci.

Wow.

The survey was conducted by NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ.

It asked participants, “When it comes to information about COVID-19, which of the following sources would you say you trust? Select all that apply.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci: 30.8%

Federal health authorities like the CDC and the FDA: 49.8%

Your doctor: 63.2%

President Biden: 15.5%

The news media: 10.2%

Put it another way, almost 90 per cent of Americans don’t trust the media when it comes to COVID and fewer than one in five trust Joe Biden.

No wonder Biden is begging social media companies to engage in even more censorship of information relating to COVID-19.

The numbers are even more staggering when one considers the fact that 73.9 per cent of respondents are vaccinated.

The poll also found that 51.8 per cent of Americans think the pandemic will “never” be over, compared to 30 per cent who think it will be over in a year.

The poll has a margin of error of 5.8 per cent.

With Biden’s approval rating having sunk to a new record low, the regime really has been taking a lot of L’s recently.

