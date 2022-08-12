Polls Show That A Majority Of Americans Now Worried About Biden's Mental Health

It's been a question on everyone's mind since before Biden stepped into the White House - What exactly is wrong with this guy and why can't he form a coherent thought even when reading from a teleprompter?

The history of hiding the illnesses and frailties of presidents is nothing new. John F. Kennedy's chronic health issues and addiction to pain killers were considered national secrets. FDR was basically dying through half of his presidency, allegedly from cancer according to the evidence. Ronald Reagan suffered from Alzheimer's disease and had symptoms while in office. The role of the medical professionals surrounding the president is to keep him healthy but also to determine if he is fit for duty; instead, they often hide any mitigating conditions from the public.

In the case of Joe Biden it's impossible to hide anything, he is perhaps the most scatterbrained politician ever to reside in the White House and his rantings and ravings are becoming legendary. Has anyone NOT heard Biden's insane "Cornpop" story at this point? Or his bizarre claims that he used to be a truck driver, though no one seems to be able to corroborate the tale? And what about Biden being ignored by his own compatriots at White House parties while he wanders around aimlessly as if he doesn't know where he is? If he wasn't such a tool you might be tempted to feel sorry for him.

This is clearly the reason why Biden spent most of the 2020 presidential campaign hidden away from the public while the mainstream media and Big Tech companies did all his campaigning for him. The more he interacts with the public the worse his political optics.

The number of strange incidents has started to add up and the MSM is unable to spin the situation any longer. Recent polling indicates that the majority of Americans are now openly concerned about Biden's mental health and his ability to function. According to the Issues & Insights/TIPP poll released Monday, 59% of respondents were “concerned” about the president’s mental health, with 36% saying they were “very concerned” and 23% “somewhat concerned.”

Even though it is doubtful that Biden makes any leadership decisions and he is probably a puppet for cabinet members and the political elites around him, the image of an American president falling over the edge of sanity is not one that should be projected in the face of hostile foreign governments. As a mascot, Biden sucks, and his presence only encourages enemies to strike.

So why would the establishment want to keep him in office? Why not replace him with Kamala Harris and be done with it?

Perhaps it's because Harris has worse public ratings than Joe Biden. Or, maybe having a mentally handicapped leader in office is somehow useful? As the US economy continues to break down into stagflation/recession and geopolitical tensions set the stage for a collapse of the supply chain, why not have a bumbling, doddling moron in office to take the fall? They could say the crisis wasn't the result of years of central bank fiat printing and the machinations of globalism; rather, it was just a senile old man who made tragic "mistakes."

Whatever the reason, it will be interesting to see how the 2024 election plays out as it is now unlikely that Biden will even run for another term. Of course, this is assuming that the country will be stable enough to have elections.