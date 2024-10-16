Pollster Predicts 'Biggest Mental Health Crisis In American History' If Trump Wins

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

Pollster Mark Halperin predicts that America will experience the biggest mental health crisis in its history if Trump wins the election and that it will lead to violence.

Halperin made the explosive comments during a sit down interview with Tucker Carlson.

Given that many Democrats think Trump winning again is the worst thing that could happen to the country, Carlson asked Halperin how Kamala Harris voters would react.

“I say this not flippantly, I think it will be the cause of the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country,” Halperin responded.

The pollster added that a Trump win would completely derail tens of millions of Americans’ connection to their country and their fellow citizens.

He went on to add that mental health professionals will be overwhelmed with people requiring support and will lead to “trauma in the workplace” as well as “alcoholism” and “broken marriages.”

“They think he’s the worst person possible to become president,” said Halperin, noting that the crisis won’t pass in between the election and Trump’s inauguration, but will be a “sustained,” “unprecedented” and “hideous” fallout.

Halperin said the country was not ready for what is coming if Trump beats Harris and that some level of “violence” will inevitably ensue, in the form of riots, workplace fights and even unrest during things like kids birthday parties.

The pollster said for tens of millions of Americans, Trump winning would be “so traumatic” that it will become “impossible for even the most mentally healthy person to truly process and incorporate in the daily life.”

“They think that their fellow citizens supporting Trump is a sign of fundamental evil at the heart of their fellow citizens and of the nation,” concluded Halperin.

Trump’s first term in office was characterized by what became known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, where everything Trump said or did became a reason for some Americans to flip out and engage in deranged behavior.

At one point, some actually took to screaming helplessly at the sky because they simply couldn’t accept that he was in power.

