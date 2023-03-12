Pope Francis Bashes Gender Ideology, Calls It "Dangerous"

Pope Francis told journalist Elisabetta Pique of the Argentine newspaper La Nacion, "Gender ideology, today, is one of the most dangerous ideological colonization" and argued its 'woke' proponents are "naive" if they "believe that it is the path of progress."

"Gender ideology, at this time, is one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations. It goes beyond the sexual. Why is it dangerous? Because it dilutes differences, and the richness of men and women and of all humanity is the tension of differences," Francis said in the March 10 interview.

Despite being celebrated as a progressive religious figure, Francis has consistently adhered to orthodox teachings regarding celibacy and sexuality. He has attributed the global push for transgenderism to people who "do not distinguish what is respect for sexual diversity or diverse sexual preferences from what is already an anthropology of gender, which is extremely dangerous because it eliminates differences, and that erases humanity, the richness of humanity, both personal, cultural, and social, the diversities and the tensions between differences."

Francis reiterated his opposition over the last ten years. In 2016, he said:

"Today children — children — are taught in school that everyone can choose his or her sex. Why are they teaching this? Because the books are provided by the people and institutions that give you money. These forms of ideological colonization are also supported by influential countries. And this is terrible!"

During a January interview, Francis emphasized that homosexual relationships shouldn't be considered a crime and condemned laws that unjustly penalize homosexuality. Still, he maintains his opposition to toxic transgenderism.

Several years ago, the Congregation for Catholic Education released a document on gender ideology, explaining it's "nothing more than a confused concept of freedom in the realm of feelings and wants." According to the paper, these theories aim to "annihilate the concept of nature."