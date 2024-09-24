“This is potentially the end of the West. It’s now or never," warns Bret Weinstein in an ominous reality check of just what's at stake over the next few months.

"This is, in my opinion, absolutely urgent," he adds:

"People’s fancy rationales for staying on the couch and not voting because they don’t think their vote counts. This is no time for that... This is no time for what I have done in past elections, which is, you know, to vote my conscience and vote for people that I knew would not be elected. There is a time and a place for that. I do not believe this is the time and the place. This is the moment at which we have to defeat whatever that force is that has taken over our system and targeted all of our rights."

Weinstein points out that "we are in a better position than Europeans are because our constitution is better thought out."

"We are kind of last on the list from the point of view of the degradation of our rights... This is the moment to realize that whatever our ideological differences may be, are completely unimportant if we lose the republic, right? If we are to fight about the differences between what conservatives and liberals see, it has to be after the republic has been put back on a course with a future to it.”

Watch the full clip below: