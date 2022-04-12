President Biden Accuses Putin Of "Genocide", Says "Evidence Is Mounting"

Following Russian President Putin's comments that peace talks with Ukraine are at a "dead end," and denied accusations being responsible for attacks in Mariupol and Bucha, US President Biden took to the stage this afternoon - to explain how he will fix the problem of "Putin's Price Hike" (which is still not trending). However, it appears the 79 year old veered off script once again with the following comment...

"Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away."

President Biden calls the war in Ukraine "genocide."



"Your ability to fill up your tank, none of it, should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away." pic.twitter.com/lYW7B0xKMB — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2022

Last month, Biden accused Putin of being a "war criminal," but this is the first time he has described the situation as a "genocide" – a term Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has used to describe the situation.

He previously called Putin a "butcher" and called for his removal, saying that "he cannot remain in power," implicitly calling for regime change.

Biden on Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” pic.twitter.com/atNZtCPvAM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2022

But that was immediately walked back by his handlers...

White House official: “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” https://t.co/SGy7zJLydD — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 26, 2022

But unlike that slip, he is not walking it back, but doubling down, telling reporters this evening that:

"Yes, I called it genocide. Because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian."

He went to say that "the evidence is mounting, it's no different than it was last week, the more evidence that is coming out of, literally the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine and we're gonna only learn more and more about the devastation."

Of course, words matter - just like they did when he called for Putin's removal - but this time he appears to want to do things legally:

"And we'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me."

Biden: I called it genocide because it has become clear that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian pic.twitter.com/h4SBfDQuFW — Acyn (@Acyn) April 12, 2022

Not exactly 'diplomatic'.