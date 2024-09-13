President Trump Vows To "End Marxist Crusade" Aimed At Abolishing Suburbs

Four years ago, former President Trump warned suburban Americans that radical leftists within the Biden-Harris administration were pushing policies that could eventually "abolish the suburbs." At the time, far-left corporate media outlets mocked Trump, dismissing his warnings as 'outlandish.'

Trump: "They're going to be opening up areas of your neighborhood. For many reasons they're going to in my opinion destroy suburbia. So you understand, 30%+ of the people living in suburbia are minorities." pic.twitter.com/ZgFZwPcO6I — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 12, 2020

Fast forward to today, and over ten million unvetted illegal aliens have had the red carpet rolled out to them by far-left Democrats, with some bussed to rural areas and suburban neighborhoods, has sparked violent crime, chaos, and exacerbated a housing crisis in places like Aurora, Colorado, Springfield, Ohio, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania.

The extent of the reality that Trump warned is beginning to materialize in suburbia and small towns being overwhelmed by illegal aliens.

What remains a mystery is why the Biden-Harris team is precision dumping illegal aliens in suburbia and or rural communities.

Well, the publication 'Midwest Socialist,' supported by Chicago Democratic Socialists of America, bluntly explained in 2021: "Abolish The Suburbs."

Circling back to Trump, on Thursday, he continued to call out the Marxist crusade against suburbs that VP Harris would most likely continue:

"Finally, I will save America's suburbs by protecting single-family zoning. The Radical Left wants to abolish the suburbs by forcing apartment complexes and low-income housing into the suburbs - right next to your beautiful house." "I will end this Marxist crusade..."

"The Radical Left wants to abolish the suburbs by forcing apartment complexes and low-income housing into suburbs nationwide. I will end this Marxist crusade." pic.twitter.com/xooKYIXbdt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 12, 2024

Trump appears to be back in delivering a dire message to the suburban housewives...

"When I return to the White House, we will stop the plunder, rape, slaughter, and destruction of our American Suburbs, Cities, and Towns."

"We will shut down deadly Sanctuary Cities. I will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement. On Day One, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in the history of our country."

"I will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration… pic.twitter.com/FsplMwauWp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Let's not forget that former President Barack Obama, in his efforts to push for a socialist reconstruction of the US, pushed regulations in 2013 aimed at forcing neighborhoods with zero history of housing discrimination to construct low-income apartment housing for ethnic and racial minorities. Perhaps now, Biden-Harris dumping of illegals in small towns and suburbia makes a little more sense.

It's pretty evident that Marxist Democrats dislike not just landowners but also the family unit. It's stated very clearly in their far-left activist group BLM about their goals to dismantle the "Western nuclear family." Essentially, there's a multi-front assault on America by Marxists.

We have to seriously consider whether foreign adversaries, like Communist China, could be supporting far-left Democrats' efforts to undermine the nation. And why not? Beijing doesn't have to fire a shot while open borders overwhelm local towns and drain resources; plus, a fentanyl crisis (stoked by China) wipes out 100,000 Americans per year, many of which are military-age men and women, through a drug death overdose catastrophe.

This question arises because there's something not right here: "Walz Under Fire: Appointee To State Board Has Deep Connections With CCP-Linked Group."