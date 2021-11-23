Prince Andrew And His High-Profile Accuser Absent From Ghislaine Maxwell-Epstein Trial

Jeffrey Epstein's highest-profile accuser, who says the convicted pedophile peddled him to Prince Andrew, will not be included in the trial of longtime Epstein companion and accused accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, according to AP News.

U.S. prosecutors chose not to bring charges in connection with Virginia Giuffre, who says Epstein and Maxwell flew her around the world when she was 17 and 18 for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, royals and heads of state. She isn’t expected to be called as a witness in Maxwell’s trial, either. -AP

Instead, prosecutors will focus on four other women who say Maxwell recruited them as teenagers for Epstein and his associates to sexually abuse - however none of them have alleged the type of abuse by high-profile international figures that Guiffre has.

In other words, the one witness who can connect the dots between Epstein, the Clintons, Prince Andrew and others won't be making an appearance. But is there a good reason?

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre

According to the report, prosecutors may have chosen to exclude Giuffre because she has changed her statements multiple times over the years, including falsely stating that she was 15 when Epstein began to abuse her, when she was in fact 17. AP suggests that prosecutors may have wanted to avoid Maxwell calling Giuffre's alleged abusers to testify, as they have spent years attacking her credibility.

Besides Andrew, Giuffre has said she was sexually trafficked to former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, the noted lawyer Alan Dershowitz, the French modeling scout Jean Luc Brunel and the billionaire Glenn Dubin, among others. All have said her accounts are fabricated. -AP

"There is no reason to give the defense anything to work with that can sow the seeds of reasonable doubt," said former federal prosecutor David Weinstein, who is not involved in the case.

Giuffre has stood by her allegations, and has "repeatedly shown a willingness to go into civil court to prove them, sitting in depositions and assembling a legal team that includes one of America’s most influential lawyers, David Boies," per AP.

What's more, Giuffre's account of spending time with Andrew was corroborated by another Epstein accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, who described an evening socializing with Maxwell, Giuffre, Epstein and Prince Andrew - who allegedly groped her breast while they posed for a photo with a puppet made of him for a television show.

In 2019, she told Dateline NBC that inconsistencies in her recollection were innocent mistakes while trying to remember traumatic events which happened years ago.

"When you are abused, you know your abuser," she said. "I might not have my dates right. I might not have my times right ... but I know their faces and I know what they’ve done to me."

Epstein's sexual habits were exposed in 2005 when he was arrested in Florida for paying a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Police identified underage girls who were paid to perform sex acts, but in 2008 the investigation was cut short. Prosecutors allowed Epstein to plead guilty to a charge of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution. He served 13 months in jail. Dozens of women sued Epstein, but Giuffre’s 2009 lawsuit was different. In it, she said Epstein pressured her into having sex with numerous men “including royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen and/or professional and personal acquaintances.” -AP

Giuffre also joined a 2014 lawsuit brought by other Epstein accusers - and began identifying alleged abusers who she had previously accused anonymously. It was also the first time she accused Prince Andrew - saying she had sex with him three times, in London during her 2001 trip, at Epstein’s New York mansion when she was 17 and in the Virgin Islands when she was 18.

She accused Maxwell of facilitating the encounters as a "madam."

Meanwhile, Epstein isn't the first high-profile pedo associated with the Royal family.