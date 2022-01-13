Prince Andrew Gives Up Royal Patronages, Will Defend Pedo Case As 'Private Citizen'

Just one day after Prince Andrew lost a bid to dismiss a sexual abuse lawsuit brought against him by accuser Virginia Giuffre, the Royal agreed to be stripped of all official military affiliations and Royal patronages.

In a brief Thursday statement, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew, with the Queen's approval and agreement, has given up his Royal patronages, and will "continue not to undertake any public duties."

Andrew "is defending this case as a private citizen," the statement concludes - referring to his pedo sexual abuse trial that was allowed to proceed on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace announces that Prince Andrew will no longer hold military affiliations or royal patronages pic.twitter.com/FOhD22pU2J — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) January 13, 2022

Giuffre has alleged that dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to the Duke of York, who raped her when she was 17-years-old.

On Wednesday, US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan sided with Giuffre's lawyers, who had argued that a 2009 settlement Giuffre signed with Epstein for $500,000 - in which she agreed not to sue anyone linked to the convicted pedophile who could be a "potential defendant." Kaplan ruled that the agreement was only signed for Epstein's benefit, and not that of a "third party" like Andrew.

Andrew's motion to dismiss on these grounds was "denied in all respects" by Kaplan, as the court "cannot rewrite the 2009 Agreement to give the defendant rights where the agreement does not clearly manifest an attempt to create them."

This bad news for Andrew was compounded last week, after the Queen of England reportedly refused to foot his legal bills, forcing him to liquidate a Swiss chalet in a fire sale.