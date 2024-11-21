Prison For Le Pen? French Establishment Desperate To Stop Rise Of Conservatives

EU elites and globalists with extensive political influence have been on the war-path the past several years as it has become increasingly evident that the European populace is shifting more conservative with each new election. In Germany, leftist officials are attempting an outright ban of the conservative AFD Party, primarily because they stand against mass immigration (a position which progressives claim is "xenophobic").

The AFD is currently the second most popular political party in Germany and is expected to gain substantial influence in the 2025 federal elections, unless their candidates are blocked from participation.

In Austria, the conservative Freedom Party won a parliamentary election victory in September, though left wing and centrist parties are seeking to cement a coalition to nullify the FP's ability to govern. The European media has consistently compared the success of the Freedom Party to the rise of the Third Reich - The only fallback of failing leftists is to claim their opponents are "literally Hitler."

A similar coalition coup was exploited in France under Emmanuel Macron in order to stop Marine Le Pen's National Rally Party. The coalition is a fragmented mess but it served its purpose of disrupting the will of French voters seeking smaller government and secure borders.

Keep in mind, the same people that constantly howl about "threats to democracy" are now trying to silence some of the largest political parties in Europe because they won't submit to progressive ideologies. For example, if the AFD is banned, who is going to represent the will of millions of conservative German voters? The leftist establishment does not care about those voters or their concerns, nor do they care about fair elections. Their vision of democracy is a sham.

There is, in fact, a coordinated effort by the leftist regime in Europe to shut down any and all public dissent, starting with opposition movements and their access to the ballot box. Recent news from France highlights this reality, as efforts are now underway under the French government to pursue legal actions against Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen has been accused by Paris prosecutors of using money intended for EU parliamentary aides to instead pay staff who worked for the party between 2009 and 2016. One problem is that the law Le Pen is being charged with was not created until 2016. Furthermore, Le Pen argues that National Rally employees can also work within the EU parliament and that the two roles often overlap. She assert that no laws were broken and no one received EU funds that were not already owed to them.

If convicted Le Pen could receive up to 5 years in prison (3 suspended) and extensive fines of €300,000, but the real kicker is that she could also be banned from participating in elections for five years even if she files an appeal. Government officials admit that Le Pen might not spend any time in jail (she might become a conservative martyr if that happened), but her inability to run for office would effectively end the chances of the National Rally in the 2027 elections. It's an election which many analysts suggest could catapult the NR to power in France.

“It’s no surprise,” Le Pen told reporters after the prosecution's closing arguments. "I note that the prosecutors' claims are extremely outrageous."

Le Pen said she felt prosecutors were "only interested" in preventing her from running for president in 2027. "I understood that well," she said. The case is set to conclude in early 2025.

Establishment media outlets accuse Le Pen of using "Trump-style rhetoric" to distract from her charges. The Guardian claims:

"Yet just as January 6 did not stop Trump from being able to move back into the White House, Le Pen’s strategy may well work in her favour. The longer her claims of a political trial get airtime without proper contextualisation, the more likely the French public may think there is some truth to it – it chimes with the widespread anti-elite sentiment among French voters..."

This constitutes considerable gaslighting on the part of The Guardian. The "contextualization" is that Le Pen is innocent until proven guilty, and there has been a clear and observable pattern of persecution of right-leaning political figures across the western world in order to stop their constituents from having a say in the governmental process. Trump is just one example of lawfare being used to create accusations of criminality from the thinnest of threads. The American public was savvy enough to see through the smoke and noise.

It's undeniable that Le Pen's situation rings rather similar and The Guardian is pretending as if she's being conniving for pointing it out.

The establishment acts as if it is the purveyor of law and order, but only when it serves their purposes and keeps them at the bureaucratic helm. The will of the people is only acceptable when it aligns with the designs of the elites. They are actively conjuring a narrative in which the political process is only democratic so long as conservative groups are rejected. Their mere presence is painted as an abomination and their success is treated as an existential threat to civilization.

The fact that progressives are taking the mask off and going full authoritarian to stop right wing movements from winning fair and square suggests they are deeply afraid and clinging to the last vestiges of their unnatural reign.