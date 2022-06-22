Pro-Abortion Group Protests With Fake Blood And Baby Dolls At Supreme Court Justice's Home

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, a pro-abortion activist group, held a protest outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home in Virginia on June 18, the latest in a series of demonstrations triggered by the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the court would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 14, 2020. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images)

The protestors in front of Barrett’s house were holding baby dolls and had their hands tied together with tape. They were dressed in clothing that appeared to be soaked in fake blood. The group held signs that said “Not going back” and pushed slogans like “forced motherhood = forced enslavement.” The group has staged pro-abortion protests at several other locations, including Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington.

“We aren’t incubators! Youth procession delivered baby dolls to Amy Coney Barrett. We aren’t protesting to change the minds of women-hating fascists. We’re calling on the pro-choice majority, on YOU, to get in the streets to STOP #SCOTUS from overturning Roe,” Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights said in a June 19 tweet.

Pro-abortion radicals have carried out nearly two dozen attacks against pregnancy centers and other pro-life institutions in recent weeks.

Radical group Jane’s Revenge issued a threat stating that as long as pro-life groups continue their activities, “it’s open season and we know where your operations are.” By attacking these “violent institutions,” the group finds ‘joy” and “courage,” Jane’s Revenge said.

On June 8, Federal authorities arrested a California man, Nicholas John Roske, for attempting to kill Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man told officers that he attempted the murder due to the leaked Supreme Court document.

In an interview with NTD, Representative Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) blasted Democratic lawmakers and intelligence agencies for talking about rooting out domestic terrorism while only targeting far-right groups and turning a blind eye against cases like Roske’s attempt to kill Kavanaugh, Mullin said.

“Well, if that same standard of domestic terrorism is going to apply, then why isn’t this being called out as domestic terrorism?” he said.

Mullin said the alleged perpetrator put together an assassination kit and drove from California all the way to Maryland to Kavanaugh’s home, and that activists are trying to intimidate Kavanaugh because of his stance on Roe v. Wade.

A recent Fox News poll found that a majority of registered voters find protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices inappropriate. While 70 percent of Republicans and 62 percent of independents agreed that such protests were improper, 58 percent of Democrats found such protests appropriate.

Federal authorities have resisted charging the protestors, who legal experts say are in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1507, which prohibits picketing or parading near a judge’s residence “with the intent of influencing” the judge. Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Biden appointee, has ordered around-the-clock security for all nine justices’ homes.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has called for Garland’s resignation for his inaction in dealing with demonstrators. Just hours after Roske’s attempt to kill Kavanaugh, there were “left-wing street militias” announcing on the internet that they would be protesting in front of the justices’ homes, Cotton said to Fox News.

“There’s an explicit federal law against protesting in front of the homes of judges or jurors,” Cotton said. “Yet again, the feckless and hapless Attorney General Merrick Garland did nothing, even though he had advanced knowledge.”