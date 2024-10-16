print-icon
Pro-Life Mother Begins 3.5 Year Prison Sentence After Biden-Harris DOJ Threw The Book At Her

by Tyler Durden
Bevelyn Williams - a pro-life activist and the mother of a young daughter, is reporting to an Alabama prison today to serve a 3.5 year sentence for unlawful assembly after the Biden-Harris DOJ threw the book at her for taking part in a two-day pro-life protest outside a New York City Planned Parenthood in June of 2020.

"I wanted to give you an important update," Williams wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post. "My legal team worked tirelessly to submit a stay of appeal so I could be home on bail while appealing this case for the sake of my daughter and husband. Unfortunately, the judge, who also sentenced me, denied the appeal. I have now been assigned a federal facility to report to and must surrender tomorrow at FCI Aliceville."

Her husband recorded a video as they were headed to the prison:

The DOJ accused Williams of having "repeatedly intimidated and interfered with individuals seeking and providing critical reproductive health services. She did so by physically blocking access to clinics, threatening staff, and by force."

That said, her category of offense was unlawful assembly.

"Please share this people need to know the truth 41 months, 3 1/2 years for unlawful assembly under the Biden Harris administration!!" she posted to X.

Williams voted for Trump before taking off for prison.

Williams set up a GiveSendGo account, which can be found here.

