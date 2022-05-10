Pro-Life Organization Fire-Bombed With Molotov Cocktail

Following a Supreme Court draft leak that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the nation has become even more divided and riled up by the actions (or potential actions) of 'the other'.

There were incidents of pro-abortion activists gathering outside the homes of at least two conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justices on Saturday night. Then on Sunday morning, pro-life organization Wisconsin Family Action's headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, was firebombed, according to local news Madison.com.

Police have called the fire an "arson." The building is located near the Dane County Regional Airport, or about 6 miles northeast of downtown Madison, the capital of Wisconsin.

Julaine Appling, the president of the anti-abortion lobbying group, was notified by a staffer around 0600 local time Sunday of the arson attack.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of a window. It wasn't immediately clear who or possibly which pro-abortion group was responsible for the fire. Investigators said there were signs a Molotov cocktail was used.

The arsonist left behind a frightening message, spray-painted in black on the side of the building that read: "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the attack was "targeted."

Appling said this is a "direct threat against" our organization:

"We will repair our offices, remain on the job, and build an even stronger grassroots effort ... We will not back down. We will not stop doing what we are doing. Too much is at stake."

On Sunday afternoon, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers condemned the arson attack in a tweet:

"We condemn violence and hatred in all forms, including the actions at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison last night. "We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another's view ... We will work against overturning Roe and attacks on reproductive rights by leading with empathy and compassion. We will defend what we believe in with our words and our voices — in the streets, in halls of government, and at the ballot box. In Wisconsin, we must lead by example."

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said the attack shouldn't be tolerated.

"This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all," Johnson said.

There are fears that social instability might erupt in metro areas upon the Supreme Court announcement if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The Biden administration has yet to denounce the disgraceful leak and targeted protests of justices. One justice had to go in hiding on Monday...

Justice Alito and his family have now reportedly been moved to an undisclosed location. The image of a justice and his family in hiding captures the collapse of our values as a nation. https://t.co/lX05LUkyMp — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 9, 2022

As Jonathan Turley concluded earlier, all three branches, having to be protected from enraged citizens on the left or the right. Schumer’s 2020 pledge that justices would “pay the price” has been realized as they and their families are now bunkered in their homes. Despite the shocking image of a court system under attack, President Biden has not mustered the courage to dissuade these protesters. He appears to be following the lead of French revolutionary Abbe Sieyes, who watched as his 1789-99 revolution spun out of control; asked what he had done during “the Terror,” he replied: “I survived.” President Biden is now in survival mode, too. It seems he does not lack decency, just the courage to defend it.