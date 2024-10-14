print-icon
Pro-Palestine Protesters Swarm Outside The New York Stock Exchange

by Tyler Durden
A group of 'performative' pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the front of the New York Stock Exchange in Lower Manhattan this morning, demanding an end to Israel's war in Gaza against terror organization Hamas and denouncing war profiteering by US defense firms like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. These protesters failed to realize that the NYSE is just one giant TV studio, and the real NYSE moved to New Jersey many years ago. 

The activists appear to be part of the far-left 'Jewish Voice for Peace' group. The X account tied to JVP posted a series of tweets about the NYSE takeover:

"Hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers and friends are shutting down business as usual at the New York Stock Exchange right now to demand the US stop arming Israel," JVP wrote on X. 

JVP explained, "At this very moment, the Israeli military is massacring family after family in North Gaza in a war of extermination. So hundreds of Jews and friends are shutting down the New York Stock Exchange to demand the US stop arming Israel and profiting from genocide." 

JVP dressed the 'Fearless Girl' statue in front of NYSE with one of their shirts that read: "Stop Arming Israel." 

Activists chained themselves to the doors. This is all theatrics. 

And fences. 

Next internet meme photo?

Technically, nothing was shut down. Plus, most market trades are made by algorithms, not traders standing on the NYSE floor. 

Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs labeled JVP as a "Jewish far-left, anti-Zionist" group that is known for "direct action," some of which have been conducted on school campuses. 

