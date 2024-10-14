Pro-Palestine Protesters Swarm Outside The New York Stock Exchange

A group of 'performative' pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the front of the New York Stock Exchange in Lower Manhattan this morning, demanding an end to Israel's war in Gaza against terror organization Hamas and denouncing war profiteering by US defense firms like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. These protesters failed to realize that the NYSE is just one giant TV studio, and the real NYSE moved to New Jersey many years ago.

Only to find it's one giant TV studio and the real New York Stock Exchange moved to New Jersey 15 years ago https://t.co/fOMMJ1iNBT — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 14, 2024

The activists appear to be part of the far-left 'Jewish Voice for Peace' group. The X account tied to JVP posted a series of tweets about the NYSE takeover:

"Hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers and friends are shutting down business as usual at the New York Stock Exchange right now to demand the US stop arming Israel," JVP wrote on X.

Hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers and friends are shutting down business as usual at the New York Stock Exchange right now to demand the US stop arming Israel. pic.twitter.com/mX9tNtBHud — Jewish Voice for Peace NYC (@jvpliveNY) October 14, 2024

JVP explained, "At this very moment, the Israeli military is massacring family after family in North Gaza in a war of extermination. So hundreds of Jews and friends are shutting down the New York Stock Exchange to demand the US stop arming Israel and profiting from genocide."

BREAKING: At this very moment, the Israeli military is massacring family after family in North Gaza in a war of extermination. So hundreds of Jews and friends are shutting down the New York Stock Exchange to demand the US stop arming Israel and profiting from genocide. pic.twitter.com/LPb8pRPekt — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 14, 2024

JVP dressed the 'Fearless Girl' statue in front of NYSE with one of their shirts that read: "Stop Arming Israel."

On Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, the Israeli military carried out a mass extermination in North Gaza, raining down bombs on refugee camps and school shelters. They are still massacring family after family now. pic.twitter.com/CzeB7sLGol — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 14, 2024

Activists chained themselves to the doors. This is all theatrics.

Biden wants us to believe that his $18 billion slush fund this year for the Israeli government is for “Jewish safety.” As Jews, we reject this myth with every fiber of our beings. We refuse to let our traditions, histories, and identities be used to massacre Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/GLvMvXTglv — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 14, 2024

And fences.

This Indigenous Peoples Day, we pay homage to the movements that have fought against genocides Wall Street has always profited from, since its founding as a market of enslaved people kidnapped from Africa by settlers who carried out genocide against Indigenous people. pic.twitter.com/7UTfQDhmdS — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 14, 2024

Next internet meme photo?

So much for NYPD and co caring about Jewish saftey. Here they are dragging anti-Zionist Jewish protesters for calling for an arms embargo. pic.twitter.com/27C9LRN6sn — Sumaya Awad (@sumayaawad) October 14, 2024

Technically, nothing was shut down. Plus, most market trades are made by algorithms, not traders standing on the NYSE floor.

As @jvplive shuts down the NY Stock Exchange to demand the US stop arming Israel, I thought it'd be a good time to repost this @twittlesis map of the top shareholders - BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Fidelity, etc - of major US weapons companies.



Map: https://t.co/LouNBXU0O7 pic.twitter.com/HdEoJKMYZi — Derek Seidman (@derekseidman80) October 14, 2024

Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs labeled JVP as a "Jewish far-left, anti-Zionist" group that is known for "direct action," some of which have been conducted on school campuses.