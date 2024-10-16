Pro-Sharia-Law Protests Are Becoming A Regular Thing In Germany

Via Remix News,

The first pro-caliphate protest in Hamburg caused a lot of consternation and outrage in the German media when it took place earlier this year, but now it looks like they are set to become a regular occurrence.

Just like past protests in support of establishing an Islamic caliphate in Germany, another one on Sunday night demanding the introduction of Sharia law in Germany saw thousands attend. The videos, once again saw masses of Islamists screaming, “Allahu Akbar,” along with other pro-Islamic chants.

Muslim Interaktiv, the group behind the demonstrations, reported that 5,000 took part. The group is active in Germany organizing rallies, including protests against Israel’s war in Gaza in Palestine.

Past protests were treated with a shrug. Hamburg police chief Frank Schnabel told ZDF in April that he saw no legal grounds for banning the organization. Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann also made a similar statement, saying that the call for a caliphate is “politically absurd” but not a punishable offense.

Even more remarkably, Thomas Haldenwang, the head of Germany’s Office of the Protection of the Constitution, a powerful domestic spy agency, also brushed off the caliphate protests, simply stating they are a “conceivable” form of government.

Notably, he is the same spy chief rabidly opposed to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and has actively spoken out against the party in a highly politicized manner.

The German BfV is somewhat comparable to the FBI in the United States, but is even more openly politicized. For example, Haldenwang is a member of the CDU party, which views the AfD as an intense electoral rival.



German teenagers who danced and sang “Auslander Raus” (“Foreigners Out”), faced arrest and massive police responses. Teens caught singing the song on video faced widespread public witch hunts, which have seen them lose their jobs and smeared on the front cover of newspapers across the country. In the most famous case on the island of Sylt, German left-wing politicians called for the “maximum penalty” and years in prison against those caught simply singing the song during private events.

Is a caliphate possible in Germany?

For those who believe demographics is destiny, the idea of a caliphate in Germany may not sound so absurd. Germany’s Muslim population is expected to grow rapidly, and for those who adhere to a hard-line form of Islam, they are likely to see even faster population growth due to their fundamentalist interpretation of the Quran and higher birth rates.

Powerful demonstrations of the type seen in Hamburg may also serve to recruit more Muslims into their ranks as well, especially with authorities showing they have no effective tool to call off such demonstrations. After all, these protests are presumably protected by freedom of speech.

However, the call for the implementation Sharia law, which would in theory jeopardize Germany’s democratic constitutional order, is treated with a laugh and a shrug by top politicians. Meanwhile, calls to close Germany’s borders and drastically reduce immigration are treated as near terroristic threats by the state security services.

As Remix News previously reported, Pew Research already predicted up to 75 million Muslims could live in Europe by 2050. The prestigious research firm noted that in Germany, this number could reach 17.4 million Muslims. Over the coming decades, their strength could grow and they could have serious political influence in countries like Germany. That means such demonstrations may not only become more and more frequent, but also be coupled with voting blocs and political power.

The fact that Germany is now openly sending weapons to Israel amid monumental conflicts in the Middle East may only fuel further terror attacks aimed against the nation.

German politicians may continue to downplay the issue of these caliphate protests, along with the various other social ills due to mass immigration, but they are only set to get worse. The data and trends all point in that direction. The question now is only how hard these same politicians and security services will come down on anyone pointing out these trends, and especially those actively opposing them.

