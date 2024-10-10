print-icon
Professor Suspended After Calling For Male Trump Supporters To Be "Lined Up And Shot"

Thursday, Oct 10, 2024 - 12:56 PM

A professor at the University of Kansas was suspended Wednesday after footage emerged of him telling a class that men who choose not to vote for Kamala Harris should be "lined up and shot."

Athletics lecturer Phillip Lowcock can be seen in the clip telling students: "(If you think) guys are smarter than girls, you’ve got some serious problems," adding "That’s what frustrates me. There are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t think females are smart enough to be president. We could line all those guys up and shoot them. They clearly don’t understand the way the world works.

"Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that," Lowcock continued.

As Modernity.news opines;

The tolerant left saving democracy by disavowing it again.

Realising his bat shit crazy rantings we’re being filmed, he quickly added, “Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that.”

Too late bud.

The University suspended the professor after the video went viral, issuing a statement that read “[We] have been informed that the instructor is being placed on administrative leave.

They claim that was trying to stand up for “women’s rights” and “equality” but did a “poor job” of it.

What a crock. He knew exactly what he was saying.

And the footage is old. They only did something when it went viral and he got caught.

This is the mindset of the left.

