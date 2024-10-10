Professor Suspended After Calling For Male Trump Supporters To Be "Lined Up And Shot"

A professor at the University of Kansas was suspended Wednesday after footage emerged of him telling a class that men who choose not to vote for Kamala Harris should be "lined up and shot."

Seriously ⁦@UnivOfKansas⁩? You’re letting this be said in your classrooms? That men who won’t vote for Kamala Harris for President should be lined up and shot?? ⁦@RogerMarshallMD⁩ ⁦@JerryMoran⁩ pic.twitter.com/7hHihxScEg — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 9, 2024

Athletics lecturer Phillip Lowcock can be seen in the clip telling students: "(If you think) guys are smarter than girls, you’ve got some serious problems," adding "That’s what frustrates me. There are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t think females are smart enough to be president. We could line all those guys up and shoot them. They clearly don’t understand the way the world works.

"Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that," Lowcock continued.

As Modernity.news opines;

The tolerant left saving democracy by disavowing it again.

Realising his bat shit crazy rantings we're being filmed, he quickly added, "Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don't want the deans hearing that I said that."

Too late bud.

The University suspended the professor after the video went viral, issuing a statement that read “[We] have been informed that the instructor is being placed on administrative leave.

A statement from the university regarding a classroom video. pic.twitter.com/SWnmhsNuPa — University of Kansas (@UnivOfKansas) October 9, 2024

They claim that was trying to stand up for “women’s rights” and “equality” but did a “poor job” of it.

Saying men should be shot for their political beliefs is not in any way advocating for women’s rights. Also @UnivOfKansas is soft af for posting this but turning comments off. https://t.co/PGq7DvQ3Fw — DWhitty1 (@D_Whitt_1) October 9, 2024

What a crock. He knew exactly what he was saying.

#BREAKING: @UnivOfKansas has placed instructor on administrative leave, following viral video.



Response from Professor Jonathan Brumberg states source identity was not correct, but that University has identified and placed the instructor on leave.



NB: This is why source… https://t.co/YyyhSSz1Ra pic.twitter.com/7Ss926yyPO — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) October 9, 2024

And the footage is old. They only did something when it went viral and he got caught.

The most important parts of that message are “earlier this semester”and “instructor is BEING placed”



Basically saying it happened a while ago but now that it’s in the spotlight we have to do something about it for public relations. — the chosen orca (@thechosenorca) October 9, 2024

This is the mindset of the left.

If they can't murder children in the womb, they'll murder you instead - and their bosses will write apologia for it. https://t.co/qrrzbJJUhW — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) October 9, 2024

Modern political violence is a thing of the left. Change my mind. https://t.co/Yz53xsGFQb — Erick Neavens (@ENeavens555) October 9, 2024

