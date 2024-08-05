Progressive Dems In Michigan Tell Undercover Journo They Were 'Ballot Harvested' Out Of Office By Muslim Voter Fraud Network

While we've all been told there's no such thing as election fraud, former progressive Democrat officials in Hamtramck Michigan say they were cheated out of office by the all-Muslim City Council, claiming in undercover footage from Project Veritas that secret "midnight meetings" were held where blank absentee ballots are auctioned to the highest bidder - who is then elected to office.

🚨 BREAKING: Progressive Democrats Say Muslims Used VOTER FRAUD to Secure Power in Michigan



“These guys go door to door and take people’s ballots. They bully them… intimidate.” - August Gitschlag, Certified Michigan Elections Official



“If everything’s good, we can drop [the… pic.twitter.com/ggAxZC5CB2 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) August 5, 2024

Following a five month investigation in Hamtramck after the newly-elected Muslim leadership banned the LGBTQ pride flag on city property, Project Vertias spoke with dozens of locals, including Democrat officials and liberal activists, who described how Muslim politicians are using illegal ballot harvesting operations to secure permanent power. Of note, ballot harvesting is illegal under Michigan law.

More via Veritas:

Prominent media figures and government officials insist that election fraud is a myth. They actively work to use propaganda and lawfare to shut down any dissenting voices with evidence to the contrary. But after a decade of successful election fraud investigations leading to arrests and voting law changes, Project Veritas is determined to uncover the truth of these allegations in Democrat-ruled Hamtramck, and once again document systemic voter fraud.

Hamtramck’s Democrat officials admitted to Project Veritas that ethnic minorities have been using absentee ballot fraud to win city elections for over twenty years. But it was the election of Conservative Yemeni Muslims to the mayorship and council in 2021 which put an end to 100 years of continuous Polish political power. Locals expressed to our journalists that life under Muslim leadership isn’t the Democrat unity that many had hoped. The growing influx of Arab immigrants means that burqas, animal sacrifice, and the Muslim call to prayer blasting through city loudspeakers five times a day is now common.

Progressives who once eagerly welcomed Middle Eastern immigrants now express a feeling of betrayal and fear that their progressive LGBTQ sanctuary may be lost forever as Muslim politicians appear to perfect the use of voter fraud.

Hamtramck’s first woman mayor told our journalist she is “absolutely positive” she was ballot harvested out of office. Karen Majewski lost her election bid in 2021 after serving the city of Hamtramck for 18 years, first as a city council president, and then 16 years as mayor. A true Hamtramck insider, Majewski shepherded her city through major ethnic, racial, and religious shifts only to see the town’s progressive open door policy result in her ouster.

“This is another thing that you can’t say out loud. The absentee ballots are being filled out in people’s dining rooms by the candidates.” - Karen Majewski, Former Hamtramck Mayor (2006-2021)

Hamtramck Democrats apparently fear allegations of racism and discrimination if they bring attention to election fraud coordinated by Bangladeshi and Yemeni ethnic minorities.

“So, who’s going to say ‘brown-skinned people are… doing election fraud?’” - Karen Majewski, Former Hamtramck Mayor (2006-2021)

Multiple Hamtramck residents in the know say that voter fraud is primarily committed within closed ethnic communities within the city, where immigrants who are unfamiliar with the voting process are intimidated and bullied to turn over their ballots by harvesters working for the candidates.

August Gitschlag, a Michigan certified election official with nearly a decade of experience as Hamtramck’s city clerk, explained to a Project Veritas journalist how voter fraud occurs through intimidation and threats.

“They go around the neighborhood with the AB (absentee ballot) applications, and they have people sign the application. They bully them and they give them their ballots. [They] say, ‘if you don’t vote for me your cousin has nowhere to live next year when he comes in.’ It’s ethnic communities… whoever gets here can run the show.” - August Gitschlag, Michigan Elections Clerk

Despite the legacy media’s claims that widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist, Gitschlag, a Michigan Democrat has seen it up close, even confronting the corruption within his own party. “I’ve busted other Democrats… I got three people busted back in 2013,” he said.

Like the former mayor, Democrat city council hopeful Lynn Blasey, also claims to have experienced the seedy side of Hamtramck elections up close. Blasey, who identifies as asexual queer ran as the only non-Muslim candidate for Hamtramck city council in 2021 and 2023. Blasey told our Project Veritas journalist that her Muslim political opponents, current Councilmen Mohammed Hassan and Abu Musa, won because of coordinated ballot harvesting campaigns.

“They hire black people to go to black houses. They hire Bangladeshi people to go to Bangladeshi houses… they pay them for their ballots.” Lynn Blasey, Hamtramck City Council Candidate (2021, 2023)

Blasey spoke to our journalist about a secret late-night meeting where the harvested ballots are then auctioned off to the highest bidder.

“The people who have participated in that late night auction before and have been in the room when it’s happening have told me about it. They get together late at night. They jokingly call it ‘the midnight meeting.’” - Lynn Blasey, Hamtramck City Council Candidate (2021, 2023)

Project Veritas arranged a meeting with Councilman Abu Musa to play him the audio recordings detailing these allegations of voter fraud and secret ballot auctions. When confronted with the claims, Musa did not deny the existence of the “midnight meeting,” but in fact claimed fellow councilman Hassan had admitted to an illegal purchase of 300 ballots in 2023.

Journalist: “Is it true that he [Hassan] paid for 300 ballots?” Hamtramck Councilman Abu Musa: He, [Councilman Mohammed Hassan] said so. I don’t have any proof. He [Hassan] told, ‘Yeah, I did those things.’ If somebody properly, or unproperly handled the ballot, he’s the one.”

To see how these alleged ballot harvesters would react to an offer of unmarked absentee ballots, a Project Veritas journalist contacted Councilmen Hassan and Musa with an opportunity to acquire what they believed to be ballots gathered for their benefit. They accepted the fraudulent ballots and Hassan explained how they could get those fraudulent ballots counted: by dropping them into a ballot drop box.

Hamtramck Councilman Mohammed Hassan: “This is a trap. We have to see the name, is it Muslim, or not? If it is not signed… give me the address. I’ll go there. If everything’s good, we can drop [the ballots] to the City Hall. City Hall [sic] parking lot has that [ballot] box. We can drop it there.” Hamtramck Councilman, Mayor Pro Tem Abu Musa: “You touched my heart, brother. Thank you very much. Listen, I’ll come up. I’ll meet you. How about this evening?”

Rather than rejecting the illegal offer, both councilmen agreed to meet our journalist to retrieve the imaginary illegal ballots.

August Gitschlag told our journalist that Michigan and Attorney General Dana Nessel is pursuing an investigation of voter fraud among the Muslim city council. “We know who’s doing it and the attorney general is on to them,” he said.

Nessel, a Democrat and Trump critic, became controversial in 2023 when she charged 16 Michigan GOP electors with felony fraud charges and other crimes for signing certificates based on their belief that Donald Trump won the state in 2020. A key issue in that felony case is whether there was any reasonable belief that ongoing, systemic, voter fraud is ongoing in Michigan.

Progressives face real problems as the issues of election integrity and cultural diversity appear to be colliding for Democrats in Hamtramck.

How will the city fare now that Muslims are securing power through apparent ballot harvesting?

Stay tuned as Project Veritas intends to present our findings to Michigan’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer: Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The Michigan Democratic primary is on August 6th and Councilman Mohammed Hassan hopes to advance from city council to become commissioner of Wayne County’s 3rd district. Musa, who has also faced questions over his residency status in Hamtramck, will not face reelection until 2025.