Prosecutors Say Prince Andrew 'Next Target' After Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following the relatively light twenty year sentence Ghislaine Maxwell has received for sex trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors representing the victims have said that the ‘next target’ should be British Royal Prince Andrew.

The lawyers acting on behalf of those alleging abuse requested that the FBI continue investigating the Epstein case and look harder at Andrew and other individuals accused by the victims.

“Let’s hope they’re the next target,” Attorney Brad Edwards told reporters.

Edwards represented Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who settled a sex abuse civil lawsuit out of court with Andrew, the Duke of York.

Attorney Spencer Kuvin, representative of several other alleged victims of Epstein and Maxwell added “Obviously, Andrew is one of the targets they will be looking into. He should definitely be concerned, but if he did nothing wrong, then come forward and tell the full story to the FBI, not the media.”

Los Angeles lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is representing several other alleged victims said “We call upon the FBI to fully investigate Prince Andrew. Virginia Giuffre’s civil case should be just the beginning. Everyone associated with Epstein and Maxwell should be carefully investigated.”

Bloom previously told reporters that Prince Andrew “should be quaking in his boots.”

As we previously reported, the British public have expressed concerns that the money for Andrew’s pay off to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which will likely run into the millions, will be siphoned from taxpayers.

The amount that Andrew will pay Giuffre, and a victims’ rights charity of her choice, has not been disclosed, however it is estimated to be in excess of £12 MILLION, and that won’t even include legal fees.

https://t.co/2xF6jNWTD6

It's not just an estimated £12 Million pay-out, its his and hers legal fees he will be paying, god knows how many millions that will add on to it! They have to make public who is paying for all this!!! — Steve Robertson (@ScotsBear1973) February 16, 2022

While not admitting any guilt in the case, a statement read in court noted that “Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

The settlement came just days before Andrew would have been made to undergo a deposition, and be questioned under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers, reported the New York Times.

No individuals other than Maxwell and Epstein have yet been named in court throughout the case.

Maxwell will likely serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, a low security 1000-inmate facility about 55 miles from New York City. The prison is said to be like Disneyland compared to the facility Maxwell has resided for the past two years.

* * *

