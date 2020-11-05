"Riot" Declared In Portland; Arrests Made In NYC After US Vote

With the White House race still too close to call, outbreaks of social unrest were reported Wednesday evening in several large metro areas across the US, reported Reuters.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown activated the state's National Guard Wednesday after demonstrators destroyed property in downtown Portland, which the Multnomah County Sheriff's office declared a "riot" and warned about "widespread violence."

At least eleven people were arrested in overnight Portland riots, as the sheriff's office took to Twitter to show confiscated items from protesters, included an assault rifle, fireworks, flares, and hammers.

In one tweet, the sheriff's office describes the fireworks as "commercial grade."

Many businesses had their windows knocked out by demonstrators, the sheriff's office said even a church was targeted in last night's riot.

"In the interest of public safety, Governor Kate Brown, under the advice of the Unified Command, has activated the use of the Oregon National Guard to assist local law enforcement," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Unified Command on National Guard activation: Widespread violence is occurring in Downtown Portland. In the interest of public safety, Governor Kate Brown, under advice of the Unified Command, has activated the use of the Oregon National Guard to assist local law enforcement... pic.twitter.com/kEnxcXipw1 — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

"Guard members are trained in crowd control and will be riding with local response teams. They are dressed in military-style garb, which is their uniform," they added.

...in responding to any acts of violence, and to maintain public order and ensure community safety. Guard members are trained in crowd control and will be riding with local response teams. They are dressed in military style garb, which is their uniform... — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

Here are some of the overnight riot scenes in Portland:

Continued chaos in downtown Portland at the antifa riot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/nScPg86QVQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Antifa have already started to smash up a business. They threaten reporter @BrennaKellyNews for filming. The other journalists there follow antifa’s orders to not film. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/YLHVtSwMlK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Outbreaks of unrest were also reported in New York City, with police saying at least 50 arrests were made by late Wednesday night.

Conspiracy theorists will call every act of determined resistance an act of “police provocateurs.” Want to see what a real police riot looks like? This is New York City. pic.twitter.com/bV4Z63oi6c — Vitalist International (@VitalistInt) November 5, 2020

Other demonstrations were seen in Oakland, Detroit, Denver, and Minneapolis, with protesters demanding that every vote from the presidential election on Tuesday be counted after President Trump prematurely claimed victory Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, there were reports of Trump supporters who descended on ballot-counting centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona after the president cries foul and accuses Democrats of trying to steal the election.

It remains to be seen if this is just the start of the next round of social unrest. Perhaps the outcome of the presidential election will determine if more unrest is seen.

At least, by now, the National Guard is well-positioned to counter unrest if seen.