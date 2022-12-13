Putin Unexpectedly Cancels Annual Year-End Marathon Press Conference

Likely we are about to witness an avalanche of further Western media speculation as to Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged 'deteriorating health', given the Kremlin announced Monday he's decided to cancel his annual end-of-year press conference, which is a first in ten years.

"As for the big press conference, yes, it won't happen before the New Year," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a regular press briefing. "But we hope that the president will still find an opportunity to talk with [journalists], as he regularly does, including during foreign [visits]," Peskov added.

No reason was given by Peskov for the break from the long-standing tradition of the Russian leader. Putin has been rare among world leaders for on certain occasions giving very lengthy, sometime multiple hours-long, press conferences and Q&A back-and-forths, for example at annual events like the Valdai Discussion Club.

His latest Valdai appearance in October included the longest speech yet, given before hundreds of reporters and officials, and clocking in at a record-breaking 3 hours and 40 minutes.

A typical year-end press conference also goes on for hours, and is widely looked upon as one of the biggest Russian political events of the year, resulting in an array of headlines as Putin tends to address everything from foreign policy, to energy policy, to societal ills of the West such as gender ideology and the 'woke' invasion of culture.

At last year's 4-hour end of year event, high on the agenda was looming conflict with Ukraine. When asked at the time about the potential for military action, the Russian leader had asserted "This is not our choice, we do not want this."

Throughout the now 10-month long 'special operation' in Ukraine, there's been widespread speculation and rumors about Putin's health, ranging from reports that he has Parkinson's disease or even cancer. Some reports have gone so far as to suggest the risky Ukraine invasion is related to worsening health in the Russian president impacting his personality and decision-making. However, the Kremlin has batted these theories down at every turn, and as yet there's no firm evidence pointing to severe health decline.