'QAnon Shaman' Gets 41 Months In Prison For Role In Jan. 6 Riot

Self-proclaimed 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his leading role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Wearing a coyote-skin headdress and face paint, the 34-year-old Chansley was seen storming the Senate chamber, where he was asked by a timid cop: "Is there any chance I could get you to leave the Senate wing?"

Chansley left a hand-written note on the dais which read "It's only a matter of time," and "Justice is coming."

Chansley's sentence was less than the 51 months prosecutors had requested after he pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding. His attorney, Albert Watkins, asked that he be given no additional jail time - pointing out that his client had been in federal custody since shortly after the riot.

In trying to secure a plea deal in July, Chansley's lawyers argued his 2006 mental health records from his time in the Navy corroborate the BOP assessment. He may have also been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome.